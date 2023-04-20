Most of us go through life running the rat-race. We go to work, we take care of our families, leave little time for the fun things, and rinse and repeat the next day. However, Rhonda Sullivan isn’t one of those people.
Sullivan serves Auburn as a city council member, and volunteers on the city’s tourism commission, planning numerous events throughout the year for community members as well as visitors.
“After almost dying twice, I have a different outlook on living. Life’s too short not to have fun and I wanted to be able to be a part of that,” said Sullivan adding, “I want to have fun things to do.” After moving back to Auburn, Sullivan got involved with tourism to be involved with the fun things in life.
She explains, “I have Lupus and a couple of blood disorders. Then, I got pneumonia and went into the hospital. From there, I got something called DIC, Disseminate Intervascular Coagulant.”
According to the Mayo Clinic, fewer than 20,000 cases of DIC are diagnosed each year in the U.S. With DIC, the blood clots abnormally within the vessels and uses up the blood’s clotting factors, which can lead to massive bleeding in other areas of the body. Despite all this, Sullivan doesn’t let it slow her down.
“My motto is ‘live your life like you’re dying,’ because we are. Everyday we’re one day closer,” she said, then added, “I’m gonna live it like that. I’m gonna do what I can do. I want to travel, I want to do things, I want to experience life, and I want other people to experience that, too.”
Sullivan said she is from Auburn, grew up in Auburn, and loves Auburn. “I love the area and I want Auburn to do well,” she said. She’s having fun while bringing fun to her hometown, and her efforts haven’t gone unnoticed.
Lisa Davis owner of Carriage House Vineyards said, “Rhonda has nothing but love for Auburn. She never says no to anything that will promote and benefit Auburn. We at Carriage House Vineyards are so pleased to count her in our network of friends. Her heart is bigger than life, and she always gives 110%. The town of Auburn has a gold mine in it and it’s called Rhonda.”
Tourism volunteer Brigette Scott said, “Rhonda works tirelessly putting in many hours, not only planning events, but getting everything together beforehand as well. Putting on events like these take lots of planning and volunteer hours. Often, Rhonda does things herself rather than ask the same folks for help. She’s always thinking of her volunteers, not wanting them to get burned out.”
Scott said Auburn is growing and Rhonda lets the citizens of Auburn give her suggestions. “Honestly, her mind is always going and coming up with unique, fun ways to bring our community together,” added Scott. One event brought to Sullivan was cornhole.
Susan Forsyth who organizes and chairs the bi-monthly cornhole tournaments, said, “Rhonda definitely lives life. She is a go-getter and she doesn’t wait around. If there’s help there’s help, if not she’s gonna get it done regardless. She has a heart bigger than Texas for Auburn and for the folks living here. Sometimes she takes backwash from the ungrateful but hey, we can’t please everyone, but she tries.”
Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes said, “Tourism is a great partner with Auburn. They do so much with coordinating events and making everything happen. Cities like ours can’t afford to have someone on payroll, so we’re lucky to have the volunteers who handle all of that.”
Hughes continued, “Rhonda is a great asset and she does everything with tourism on a volunteer basis. Rhonda does a wonderful job getting other volunteers together and bringing so much towards improving the quality of life in Auburn.”
“She keeps the town hopping with events and events for all ages. I have worked with her on and with several events. It’s always so much fun,” said Forsyth, who continued, “She definitely doesn’t benefit from any of this. She does this from the goodness of her heart and I’m grateful because there aren’t many towns who do events and concerts and things like Auburn does.”
“She definitely deserves more credit than what she receives,” added Forsyth. “I just want her to know how much I appreciate everything she does and nothing goes unnoticed. All I can say is show up and support the events and show her some love and support as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.