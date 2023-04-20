Agents of the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force were called to assist in the investigation of an overdose Feb. 16, 2023. The overdose victim was found unresponsive and was transported to the hospital where she later passed away.
During the investigation, agents were able to determine that Michael Lalone, 41, of Adairville, Ky., had distributed a small quantity of suspected fentanyl to the overdose victim just before the incident occurred.
