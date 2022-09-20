The annual meeting of the Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association has been held since 1948 and continues to be held on the second Sunday of September, this year was on the 11th.
Despite COVID in 2020, board members met spaced apart outside under the walnut tree on the front lawn of the Red River Meeting House to continue the tradition of having their annual meeting. Then last year in 2021, again no potluck dinner on the ground took place, but board members along with several members of the Association met outside on the grounds of the meeting house to have singing, and a speaker, concluding with a business meeting. This year despite the rain and a small crowd, the potluck dinner was moved to the Schochoh Community Center.
The Wells Valley Boys, which included eight from Robertson County, Tenn. played various instruments and sang a melody of religious songs which were enjoyed by all who attended.
This year’s speaker, Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks spoke on how the freedom of religion became part of the constitution of the United States. “It was very enjoyable and educational,” said Richard Moore, President of the Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association.
During the business meeting, President Moore reported on the activities at Red River Meeting House the past year and how many folks continue to visit and plan activities there. Board member Evelyn Richardson was in attendance and reported that the Hopkins County Genealogical Society has made a documentary on the history of the Great Revival of 1800, with Ms. Richardson as the main speaker.
Mrs. Richardson mentioned that she plans on having a viewing of the documentary at the library as soon as she gets a copy. It is a lengthy documentary and a few Red River members made the trip to Madisonville on Aug. 27 to watch part of the premiere with her and Glenda Orme Clark. Ms. Clark also was a part of the documentary and is from Goodlettsville, Tenn. She is the author of “A Table in the Frontier,” which features the Red River Meeting House, Gasper River Meeting House, and Muddy River Meeting House. “We are looking forward to the showing here in Logan County,” said member Darlynn Moore.
Darlynn Moore shared with those in attendance about a possible faith-based trail in the works that would promote Kentucky faith-based sites including Logan County’s Red River Meeting House/Cemetery and Shakertown at South Union. “This is just in the beginning stages of planning with Dee Dee Brown of the Logan County Tourist and Convention Commission along with other tourism commission leaders across the Commonwealth,” said Moore. “This is such an awesome idea that has the potential to reach a multitude of people bringing them into Logan County.”
Adam Scales, Vice President of the Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association, brought up that a Maulding’s Fort historical marker is needed. The original one was damaged and then lost when it was sent to be repaired. He encouraged and stressed to members that this marker needs to be replaced as this marker tells of the oldest settlement in Logan County. “This is the roots of Logan County’s beginnings,” said Scales. It was voted on and passed and anyone wishing to donate toward the marker, please be in touch with Scales at 270-725-3684 or Richard Moore at 270-539-6528.
The Association plans to have a pavilion built onto the existing modern restrooms. Construction is to begin soon. This will be helpful in moving the potluck dinner on the grounds and annual meeting back to the grounds of the Red River Meeting House, rain or shine. “Through COVID and rain, the Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association continues to thrive after 75 years, says President Moore.
Martha Jane King, Secretary/Treasurer of the Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association said that the Red River Meeting House is “God’s Little Candle in our part of the world.” She continued saying, “Small but mighty with a powerful message, this is a place of peace, of reflection. This is a place for you to find God and He you. There is no denomination, no ideology. Just simply Him and the son he gave so we may all be saved by Grace. If you have a chance drive to the meeting house, get out and explore the grounds, and I hope on that visit you find more than just the little wooden church, for there is certainly something there for all of us.”
Tom and Dreama Ruley, members of the association and long servants of the grounds said of the annual meeting, “It’s refreshing to have things back to normal after the last two years, even though our dinner was at the Schochoh Community Center instead of on the grounds of the Red River Meetinghouse, we are so grateful that the center was available.”
