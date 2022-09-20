RUSNWS-09-20-22 Red River Meeting 1

An eight-piece band played gospel music during the annual meeting of the Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association.

 Photo by Dreama Ruley

The annual meeting of the Red River Meeting House and Cemetery Association has been held since 1948 and continues to be held on the second Sunday of September, this year was on the 11th.

Despite COVID in 2020, board members met spaced apart outside under the walnut tree on the front lawn of the Red River Meeting House to continue the tradition of having their annual meeting. Then last year in 2021, again no potluck dinner on the ground took place, but board members along with several members of the Association met outside on the grounds of the meeting house to have singing, and a speaker, concluding with a business meeting. This year despite the rain and a small crowd, the potluck dinner was moved to the Schochoh Community Center.

