A survey looking into amenities voted on by a portion of citizens in the county is being looked at once again.
Members of the fiscal court voted unanimously Tuesday to proceed with looking for a professional service that specializes in park planning, concepts, and project management. Magistrate Barry Joe Wright, who is not in favor of the county opening another park system, said he only voted yes because a search costs nothing.
In 2019, the fiscal court paid a branch of the Political Science Department at Western Kentucky University to seek input and compile data to get a broader picture of what the citizens of Logan County want as far as recreational opportunities. Walking/nature trails, a splash pad, amphitheater, and a gym facility were among some of the top contenders.
The survey was sent to 4,500 random addresses and PO boxes in Logan County and appeared online. It was reported that 563 mailers were returned with the online survey generating another 463 responses. WKU Professor Joel Turner said he believed the survey response mirrored roughly what the community looks like.
There are roughly 27,000 citizens living in Logan County.
“As a group, we agreed we wanted to find out more about what we are offering to our community as far as parks and recreation and amenities,” said Davenport. “We took the first step and asked the public and here are our results. They are clear we need to do something. We talked about it, kicked the can down the road a little bit, and some other things got in the way but I think it’s time to go to the next step. I think the next step would be to, in some kind of way, get a professional service involved that does park planning and get us some ideas drawn up based on what we give them on this survey.” Davenport added he wanted to take it slow and in phases. “If you want to do walking trails, do that in a phase,” he said.
Magistrate Wright is not convinced the county needs to get into the parks business. He said he had looked over the survey a lot and didn’t agree with some of it.
“I have some concerns about some of it,” said Wright. “I’m not ready to move forward on it. I’m just going to be honest. It’s costing us a lot of money for the county to keep going. We’ve got to take care of our employees and we have been. With that, everything is costing a little extra money.”
Wright added there was hardly a day that goes by in the summertime where somebody isn’t walking on his road.
“We have a very safe place to walk, rather it’s in Logan County or the city of Russellville,” said Wright. “I want to put this on hold for a while. I’m not ready to spend any extra money on this. That’s my personal opinion. We have the community center in Green Ridge that has a walking trail. You go early in the morning and you see people walking around Russellville. We need to focus on what we are focusing on and that’s protecting the people and giving them the best service we can and I think that’s what we are doing. And it costs more money every year.”
Not wishing to reiterate his potion, Magistrate Thomas Bouldin, once again, threw his support behind the survey and with moving forward.
“I will say, I’m one hundred% for looking into this project,” said Bouldin. “I think it was fair and there was a reasonably good outcome with the population. I wish there were 5000 more people that participated but we did have community participants who were in favor and who were against. I respect the opinion of the court members who do not want to get into the park business.”
Magistrate Wright expressed he wasn’t against helping with projects.
“If somebody has something they want, like the fair, we support that,” said Wright also mentioning the Russellville Parks Department which the county contributes to every year. “I’m one hundred% to help. I just don’t want to start another park system. I don’t mind investing in something we already have.”
Magistrate Davenport said it wasn’t his intention to go out and spend one million dollars, only to take the survey to someone who could offer a concept and a professional opinion if it would work with what the community already has.
