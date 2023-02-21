Jury selection began Monday morning, Feb. 20, for the Commonwealth’s case against Jefferey G. Harper, a former Russellville businessman indicted in 2021 on 44 counts of first-degree sexual abuse against a minor.
According to the Commonwealth, sometime between Sept. 1, 2020, through March 10, 2021, Harper committed the offense of sexual abuse first degree when being 21 years or older subjected a minor less than 16 years of age to sexual contact.
The allegations against Harper were reported anonymously, however, according to Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr, “Mr. Harper was cooperative and truthful with Detective Kenneth Edmonds of the Russellville Police Department. In doing so, he admitted to the allegations.”
The case spent months in felony mediation. During that time, defense attorney Alan Simpson claimed a plea agreement had been reached and filed a motion on July 20, 2022, attempting to force Kerr to abide by it. However, on July 28, 2022, Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks approved a motion filed by Kerr requesting to send the case to trial.
First-degree sexual abuse is a Class D Felony. It carries 1-5 years per count. The maximum sentence anyone can get for these charges is 20 years.
