An idea to purchase Market Square Shopping Center behind the historic courthouse was given the green light Tuesday by the fiscal court.
After coming out of an executive session to discuss the possibility of future acquisition or sale of real property, a motion was made by magistrate Thomas Bouldin to move forward with talking to Houchen’s Industries about purchasing the property which has several tenents for $750,000.
Bouldin’s motion drew a unanimous vote of approval but is contingent upon meeting all statutory requirements of the county to purchase property, including but not limited to, a building and deed inspection, appraisal, and possible asbestos cleanup.
According to Judge-Executive Logan Chick, there are a lot of stipulations in the idea that Bouldin brought to the court a few weeks ago. He said the county is in the very early stages of the idea that may or may not pan out.
“A lot of our offices are running out of space,” said Chick on why the fiscal court is considering the purchase. “We are trying to increase space for future growth.”
Chick mentioned the county clerk’s office has already run out of space and may be one of the first offices to move to the new property if the deal comes to fruition. Chick also said if the jail ever needed to expand in the future, the purchase of this property would be ideal.
“Three acres comes with it,” said Chick adding the parking it provides would be beneficial as well. There are at least 100 parking spaces in the shopping center.
There are currently various tenets in the shopping center.
“It is not the intention of the county to “kick anyone out” if the county did become the new owners,” assured Chick.
Market Square Laundromat and The Family Dollar are long-time tenants in the shopping center. Paula’s Barbershop and Trophies To Go also lease property there. It was also the home to Charles’s and Granny’s Kitchen on the corner near 2nd Street.
Houchens Grocery opened in Market Square in 1973 after the building was constructed, along with the space that holds The Family Dollar, by Stan Ray. The other part of the center was built on later. This location for Houchens was the 4th store to open in Russellville. The first was on the square, the second was where the Electric Plant Board is on 4th Street and the third was in Bethel Shopping Center where the Piggly Wiggly now operates. After the Market Square location, Houchens moved to where the Priceless IGA is and then a store opened across from the Russellville High School where Ruler Foods now resides.
Judge Chick began working a long career with Houchens Industries in Sept 1973 as a stock and carry out person. He moved his way up the ladder to managing the Market Square Houchens in 1977 and eventually opened up and managed several stores after, being promoted to a district manager in the Save A Lot Division before retiring in 2001.
