Kevin Terrell shelved books on Main Street Friday morning, awaiting the start of the 46th annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival.
Mike Dilliha and Debbie Shoulders helped set up one of the vendor tents along the street.
James Hadden and his granddaughter Alivia Montgomery visited Back Yard Beef Jerky.
Hadden’s wife also had a vendor booth in the festival, selling Christmas ornaments and jewelry to the festival-goers who began trickling in well before the event began in downtown Cadiz.
Main Executive Director Janelle Nichols said vendors had a good time and experienced great sales during the recent festival, which drew large crowds, especially on Saturday.
“I think there was a great turnout,” said Nichols of the annual event that kicked off Thursday morning and continued through Sunday afternoon with entertainment, music, children’s activities, food, and other vendors.
The Jimmy Church Band offered great entertainment and was fun to watch, Nichols said. Rewind was very entertaining, and Rubiks Groove was “super engaging,” she added.
“They came into the audience and were getting people up to dance,” Nichols said.
She noted that the Great American Carnival seemed “very, very busy” in West Cadiz Park, while the cotton candy vendor and face-painting attraction were having a great time.
Additionally, the Two Sisters Traveling Petting Zoo was very busy, the director noted.
“The kids looked like they were having a great time,” she said. “The animals were so cute.”
Nichols thanked the members of the ham festival committee, Cadiz City Hall, and the employees of the Cadiz Public Works Department for their contributions.
She said organizers tried to make the annual festival run as smoothly as possible, and Cadiz Mayor Todd King said it enjoyed a record crowd.
Vendor Travis L. Hughes noted that the local festival has always been a really good event for his Hughes Farm to Market, which sells home decor items, and it’s been much the same for R and L Concessions, which has had a presence at the festival for 26 years, most recently at the Cadiz-Trigg County Farmer’s Market location.
“Historically, we have always seen a great turnout,” Chip Stauffer said of the friendly people at the ham festival and the popularity of his booth’s blooming onions, which at one time were the only blooming onions at the venue.
“ ‘Oh, I’ve been waiting a year to see y’all,’ ” he recalled of the comments of his customers.
Festival-goer Arthur Williams said he came with his family, not only to check out the different vendors, but to see other people and especially for his children, to enjoy the rides.
“It’s a whole lot of fun,” he said.
Beth Bryant and Gayle Welker returned again this year, making the trip from Stewart County, Tennessee, after attending last year’s festival.
“We liked it so much, we came back,” Bryant noted of the ham festival’s offerings.
Welker laughed, observing that she and Bryant like everything about the annual festival, from “a lot of unique things” to the good prices and “a lot of nice people” that they’ve met, she said.
Public Works Director Craig Oakley considered the success of the festival as he wrapped up his remarks at the ham festival breakfast Thursday at the Trigg County Recreation Complex.
He observed the following:
“It’s not an individual bunch or individual group of people that do anything,” he assured supporters at the breakfast that ushered in the 2022 festival. “It’s a team effort from everybody that makes the ham festival successful.”
