Over 100 walkers/runners of all ages joined our community to celebrate life and support the work at Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center on Saturday, April 23 at the Russellville City Park.
“This fundraiser helps Life Choice provide many services such as ultrasound, prenatal and parenting education, pregnancy testing, and other free services that make a life-saving impact on families in our community: Life Choice empowers women and families to be brave, strong, and fearless,” said Shelby Haley, Advancement and Public Relations Coordinator for Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center.
Walkers completed laps around the park and secured donations for the center. A grand total of $8,533.65 was raised through the Walk.
Sponsors for the event included Soli De Gloria; Goodnight Carpentry; Dr. Katherine Gilliam of Graves Gilbert; Amtech, LC; Dawson Feed and Seed; Gasper River Cumberland Presbyterian Church; Sammy King; Earl’s Restaurant; Adam Haley Realty; Kristy Miller Real Estate, and Nelson Company.
The top fundraiser for the event was Jennifer Jones and family of Elkton Baptist Church, raising $1,534.42 for the center.
Top competitive runners were Tracy Naylor (first place overall), Joe Hendricks (first place men’s), Heather Cross (second place women’s), and Caleb Holt (second place men’s).
“Thank you to all who came and participated in our 2022 Walk for Life Choice last Saturday, April 23rd. God gifted us with beautiful weather and it was such a special time to walk, celebrate and pray for abundant LIFE in our community,” said Life Choice Pregnancy Center Director Melanie Manley.
(0) comments
