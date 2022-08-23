Lewisburg Mayor Matthew Morr has resigned from the City of Lewisburg. City Clerk Elly Saye released a statement saying on behalf of the city, she wished Morr all the best in his future endeavors.
“I am saddened to announce that Mayor Matthew Morr has resigned from the City of Lewisburg. It was important to the mayor that he balances his time commitments between his family, his career, and his duties as the mayor.” said Saye adding, “He has experienced increased demands in his career and felt it was time to resign from the mayor role. It has been a pleasure to have Mayor Morr with the City of Lewisburg. His determination, cheerfulness, passion, and commitment to the City of Lewisburg will be greatly missed.”
The council will officially accept Morr’s resignation at a meeting on Monday, Sept. 12. The body is expected to select a mayor to fill the seat until one can be duly elected.
Morr took over as mayor in 2020 when then-mayor Teddy Harper resigned his seat early with two years remaining. Before becoming mayor, Morr had been serving the city for the past three years as a council member when nominated to fill a vacant seat. He was unanimously voted in by the council to serve as mayor when Harper left. The term ends in 2022. Morr had said at the time he was up to the challenge and would do what needed to be done to continue a fruitful future for his city.
“The city needs a mayor and I am willing to do it,” said Morr in 2020. “I’m just trying to do my part with the city and try to make it the best that I can.”
