Lewisburg Mayor Matthew Morr has resigned from the City of Lewisburg. City Clerk Elly Saye released a statement saying on behalf of the city, she wished Morr all the best in his future endeavors.

“I am saddened to announce that Mayor Matthew Morr has resigned from the City of Lewisburg. It was important to the mayor that he balances his time commitments between his family, his career, and his duties as the mayor.” said Saye adding, “He has experienced increased demands in his career and felt it was time to resign from the mayor role. It has been a pleasure to have Mayor Morr with the City of Lewisburg. His determination, cheerfulness, passion, and commitment to the City of Lewisburg will be greatly missed.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.