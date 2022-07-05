Fuel Costs Adjustment Affecting Summer Utility Bills

While higher bills can be expected during summer heat waves, Pennyrile Electric and EPB of Russellville customers should be aware of another factor affecting their bills this summer. On July 1, TVA’s Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) will nearly double, costing roughly 2 cents per kilowatt hour more than last July. Families who use 1,000 kilowatts per month will see an average increase of $20 compared to July of last year. If you consume more than average amounts of energy, the increase will be higher; if you consume less than average, the increase will be less.
TVA Fuel Cost refers to the cost of the fuels that TVA uses to generate electricity. Those fuels include the fuels that power the natural gas, nuclear, and coal plants that generate the electricity. TVA uses the Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) to help manage fluctuations in the cost of those fuels. The FCA does not refer to fuels like gasoline or diesel that power our fleets of vehicles. The FCA has remained steady for several years, but with global supply chain and inflation issues, the FCA has climbed in recent months. Fuel Cost Adjustment charges are determined by TVA monthly, and money collected for the FCA is paid directly to TVA.
With the increased FCA and the summer’s record temperatures, consumers are encouraged to conserve energy as much as possible to help control costs. The best way to conserve energy is to raise your thermostat, especially during the hottest hours of the day. Other energy-saving tips include:
• Turn off lights and unplug unnecessary electrical appliances.
• Keep curtains and blinds closed.
• Wash full loads of laundry and dishes.
• Caulk air leaks around windows and doors.
• Run ceiling fans counterclockwise to circulate air.
For those who may need help paying their electric bill, financial assistance may be available. See the resources below for assistance:
Team Kentucky Homeowners Assistance Fund: teamkyhaf.gov
Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund: teamkyhherf.ky.gov
PACS 270-885-4959 (Christian County)
Aaron McNeil 270-886-9734 (Christian County)
PACS 270-338-5080 (Muhlenberg County)
Helping Hands 270-522-1001 (Trigg County)
PACS 270-522-3265 (Trigg County)
PACS 270-388-2171 Lyon County)
PACS 270-365-7446 (Caldwell County)
PACS 270-265-5422 (Todd County)
Interfaith Center 270-265-3948 (Todd County)
Southern KY Community Action Agency 270-726-2459 (Logan, Butler & Simpson Counties)
Logan County Good Samaritan 270-725-9002 (Logan County)
— Staff report
