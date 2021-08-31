Russellville gymnast Lee Dockins will be returning to the Special Olympics USA Games after being selected to the Team Kentucky delegation that will compete in the Games next June in Orlando, Fla.
Dockins, 34, is the most decorated athlete in Special Olympics Kentucky history. This will be her fourth trip to the USA Games, having also been part of Team Kentucky in 2006, 2014 and 2018. She has won 15 medals in her previous three USA Games appearances — five of them gold, including gold in the all-around at the 2018 Games. She has also competed in the last four Special Olympics World Summer Games — 2007 in Shanghai, 2011 in Athens, 2015 in Los Angeles, and 2019 in Abu Dhabi. She won 12 total medals in artistic gymnastics from 2007 to 2015 including gold in the all-around in 2011 and 2015. In 2019 she competed in rhythmic gymnastics at the World Games for the first time, winning three silvers and two bronze medals. In 2018, the leotard Dockins wore at the 2007 World Games was included in an exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History that commemorated the 50th Anniversary of the Special Olympics. Dockins has been involved in Special Olympics for 24 years. She has also competed in bowling and track and field. She works as an instructor at Logan County Gymnastics.
“We’re excited to once again have the opportunity to send athletes and coaches to the USA Games,” said Special Olympics Kentucky President and CEO Trish Mazzoni. “Being selected to Team Kentucky for the Games is not only a tremendous honor for our athletes, but it offers a great opportunity for personal growth. We have seen many of our athletes be transformed by this experience at the previous four USA Games that have been held. Plus, with these Games being held largely at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex, it will be a one-of-a-kind environment and a chance to compete in world-class facilities.”
Special Olympics Kentucky will send 34 athletes, seven Unified partners, and 16 coaches to the Games. They will compete in eight sports — artistic gymnastics, bocce, bowling, flag football, golf, swimming, track and field, and Unified basketball. The total cost of sending Team Kentucky to the 2022 USA Games is expected to approach $100,000. For information about how you can help sponsor the team or to donate, contact Trish Mazzoni at 502-695-8222 or tmazzoni@soky.org.
For more information about Team Kentucky or about the USA Games, contact Special Olympics Kentucky Director of Communications and External Relations Mark Buerger at 502-695-8222 or mbuerger@soky.org.
The 2022 USA Games are the fifth such games in Special Olympics history. Past USA Games were held in 2006 in Ames, Iowa; 2010 in Lincoln, Neb.; in 2014 in New Jersey; and in 2018 in Seattle, Wash.
The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, scheduled for June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando, Fla., will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean during one of the country’s most cherished sporting events-the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. The USA Games will offer 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports, including athletics (track & field), basketball, bocce, bowling, cheerleading, equestrian, flag football, golf, gymnastics, open water swimming, powerlifting, soccer, softball, stand up paddleboard, surfing, swimming, tennis, triathlon and volleyball.
Special Olympics is the world’s largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Participation in competitive events is open to all individuals eight years of age or older. Training and competition in local, area, state and national programs are offered year-round in Kentucky in 15 sports. In addition to its traditional sports competitions, Special Olympics also offers early childhood programming through the Young Athletes Program and medical screenings through the Healthy Athletes Initiative. Special Olympics Kentucky began as a one-day event in Louisville in 1970 and has expanded to serve more than 11,300 athletes statewide annually. Special Olympics celebrated the 50th Anniversary of the global movement in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.