A long-forgotten Historic Preservation board is getting new life in Russellville. Initially formed by an ordinance in the 1970s, the board never found its footing and became inactive. In the mid-1990s, the Russellville City Council revised the ordinance covering the board. Last year, a Russellville City employee discovered the board’s existence. After reviewing and updating the ordinance, the city’s mayor, Mark Stratton nominated a group of citizens to fill the board’s positions beginning in October and November of 2021.
“I contacted people I thought would be willing and interested in serving on this board. I submitted their names as nominations to the city council, and they approved their appointments,” said Mayor Stratton.
The board members are Darlene Gooch, chairman; Renee Erb, vice-chairman; Paulette Smith, George Nation, and Tracy Gilbert. Tabby Dearing, a Russellville City employee, types the minutes from meeting recordings.
“This board allows us to help guide renovations of buildings in the historic district and maintain our town’s historic look and feel,” said the mayor. “This gives us a mechanism to keep up with what’s happened from this point forward. Some structures can’t be saved, but we want to save those that we can, and the ordinance allows for those situations,” he added.
There are currently two historic districts in Russellville, both already in existence.
“The Kentucky Heritage Council and the National Park Service’s National Registry of Historic Places approved both districts in the past,” said Renee Erb, “We’re setting up the local group to partner with Kentucky and the federal government when necessary. We plan to submit a map including both districts for city council approval.” The council-approved map will be an overlay for the city and clearly show the properties within the combined historic district.
The board’s purpose is to guide property owners who wish to renovate structures on their property.
“Each historic district hopes to retain the look and feel of their area as it once was. We want to save our beautiful community and ensure nothing else happens. We have a beautiful area attracting tourists, and if we don’t take care of it, it will not be here anymore,” stated Darlene Gooch. “We want people to know we’re not going to do anything to hurt anybody. We want our community to be as beautiful in 100 years as today,” she added.
New and existing property owners within the approved area with renovation plans will notify Joe Perry, who is in charge of the city’s zoning and inspections. He will then get the owner in contact with the Historic Preservation Board. The property owner will complete the necessary forms and work with the board to determine what will and will not be allowed. Since approval could affect a proposed plan, individuals interested in a property may submit a plan to the board before purchasing. The board has not decided on requiring fees, “But we reserve the right too. If fees are part of the process, they will be comparable to city hall’s charged fees,” said Erb.
