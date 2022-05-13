Logan County FCCLA creates remarkable memories

The 2021-22 school year has been filled with remarkable memories and experiences for the Logan County High School FCCLA chapter. Recently, FCCLA has participated in many of the organization’s more important events including the Student Showcase, an officer retreat, and the annual Spring Regional meeting at Western Kentucky University.
Student Showcase April 14
Students from each of the county schools participated in the student showcase at the Logan County Career and Technical Center (CTC). Here students of all ages had the opportunity to show off their student-led businesses and Project-Based Learning. FCCLA set up and sold our entire inventory of Sweet Surprise Candy Bouquets. Today, because of this event, more Logan Countians are aware of our student-run business. With the increased awareness, the club has been kept busy producing more bouquets to sell. A win, win for FCCLA and Sweet Surprise.
Officer Retreat April 21-23
The club elected to forgo the State FCCLA meeting this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, our advisors and officers chose to have an officer training of our own. At the training, held at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel, senior officers achieved a better understanding of their responsibilities, and junior officers were introduced and taught the responsibilities and functions of being a club officer. We spent quality time together developing leadership skills and planning next year’s activities, and training. This was a fantastic experience for all and only made better by running into LCHS alumni, Kaitlyn Brown, who works in management at the hotel and took care of us. A special thank you to the people that helped to make this trip possible.
Spring Regional Meeting April 27
FCCLA chapters from region IV attended the Spring Regional FCCLA meeting held at WKU. At the event we had five members receive their Power of One degrees. The Power of One Degree is a program where participants set and complete individualized goals geared at setting and completing goals in five different areas: A Better You, Family Ties, Working on Working, Take the Lead, and Speak Out for FCCLA. The following members earned their Power of One Degree; Elana Edler, Autumn Ashby, Bethany Thompson, Camryn Holder, and Lexi Plummer.
Additionally, we had three of our Chapter Officers chosen to serve as Region IV officers. Congratulations to all who worked so hard and accomplished their goals. Chapter members serving as regional officers are as follows: Bethany Thompson- VP of Community Service, and Camryn Holder, VP of Finance, Autumn Ashby, VP of Star Events.
