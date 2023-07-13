The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) presented the City of Russellville and the Russellville Electric Plant Board with 2023 Workers’ Compensation Safety Grants. KLC Insurance Services workers’ compensation members receive the money to help fund various programs and services that reduce liability and make the city safer. KLC has awarded more than $6.3 million in liability and safety grants since 1999.
Representatives for the city thanked KLC for the funds and stressed the grants’ positive impact on the community. “The grant check for $1,943 helped reimburse the funds we used to purchase additional personal protective equipment,” Russellville Mayor and KLC Board of Directors member Mark Stratton said. “Our goal is to ensure a healthy and safe work environment for our employees and our community. We want to thank the Kentucky League of Cities for partnering with the City of Russellville and helping us continue to provide the best safety equipment for our employees.”
