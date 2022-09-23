RUSNWS-09-23-22 Wheeler Trial Set 1

Stewart Wheeler

Special Judge Kelly Mark Easton set a trial date of Dec. 14, 2022, for local attorney Joe Stewart Wheeler. Wheeler was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on March 25, 2022, on one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($10,000 or more) Class C Felony and one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($1,000 or more), Class D Felony.

According to the Commonwealth, Wheeler allegedly misappropriated thousands of dollars from clients to benefit himself. Several miscellaneous transactions are also alleged. According to the Supreme Court of Kentucky, “A common device in all the subsequent allegations is Wheeler’s use of cashier’s checks to siphon funds from accounts. For example, he is alleged to make a payment from an account to a third party using cashier’s checks. But he then returns the cashier’s check to the bank and marks it as “not used.” There is no proof yet in the record these checks were even sent to the ostensibly intended recipient. He then deposited the checks into a different account and used the funds for personal benefit.”

