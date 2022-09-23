Special Judge Kelly Mark Easton set a trial date of Dec. 14, 2022, for local attorney Joe Stewart Wheeler. Wheeler was indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury on March 25, 2022, on one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($10,000 or more) Class C Felony and one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($1,000 or more), Class D Felony.
According to the Commonwealth, Wheeler allegedly misappropriated thousands of dollars from clients to benefit himself. Several miscellaneous transactions are also alleged. According to the Supreme Court of Kentucky, “A common device in all the subsequent allegations is Wheeler’s use of cashier’s checks to siphon funds from accounts. For example, he is alleged to make a payment from an account to a third party using cashier’s checks. But he then returns the cashier’s check to the bank and marks it as “not used.” There is no proof yet in the record these checks were even sent to the ostensibly intended recipient. He then deposited the checks into a different account and used the funds for personal benefit.”
On March 24, 2022, the Supreme Court of Kentucky temporarily suspended Wheeler from practicing law in the Commonwealth. This action came after an investigation by the Inquiry Commission alleging there is probable cause to believe Wheeler has been misappropriating client funds for personal use. The order, signed by Chief Justice John D. Minton, said Wheeler had responded to the petition, even conceding some guilt; but insists he has not maliciously committed any wrongdoing. The order also states that Wheeler intends to resign his membership to the Kentucky Bar Association.
Judge Easton said in his trial order, “All counsel, defendants, and witnesses shall be present at 8:30 a.m. on the date of the trial. This is the deadline date for any agreed resolution. All concerned persons, including, but not limited to all counsel, the defendant, all investigating offices, and complaining witnesses shall be personally present. All alleged victims shall be personally present or available by telephone. After this date, all settlement offers will be deemed withdrawn and no plea deal will be excepted by the court except an open plea of guilty. If the case is not settled, counsel shall be prepared to announce ready for trial and to acknowledge that no further negotiations will take place. All reasonable efforts shall be made to prevent unnecessary delay of the trial and inconvenience to the jury. Matters which could’ve been heard prior to the trial date, including, but not limited to, dispositive motions, discovery issues, motions to continue, or foreseeable evidentiary motions shall not be heard on the trial date except for good cause shown. Counsel and all persons involved should use their best efforts toward settlement and should exhaust completely all efforts at settlement prior to the deadline date.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.