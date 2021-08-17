Auburn’s new Roadside Market will be free to those who wish to sell produce at least until spring, according to the second reading of an ordinance held Monday, July 9th by the city’s council.
The city entertained this ordinance to regulate the sale of agricultural products to a designated area which will be located at 341 East Main Street or at another location within the city as the city council specifically designates.
Due to the increase of roadside vendors, and the city’s clearing of a spot it owns, those who sell within the limits will be stationed there instead of scattered throughout the city. This will provide a space where consumers will know where to go to find the vendors, as well as provide safety to those selling and buying.
According to Auburn City Clerk Becka Cox, there have been vendors in the past who have set up at the intersection at the bypass which creates a safety hazard.
During the first reading of the ordinance, it was discussed charging a business license of $50 a year which is what has been charged in the past. However, at the meeting of the second reading, a unanimous vote by the council set the fee at zero for the time being.
“If you have to pay money out front you are already in the hole starting out,” said councilman Rex Evans. “Maybe not charging anything to set up, we will have more participation.” Councilman Clyde Tisdale agreed.
“It would be nice to have something here in Auburn similar to what larger cities have but smaller,” said Tisdale mentioning how people in the county used to come into town 40 years ago to the five-n-dime, grocery, or to have a pizza. “I like to see people coming and hanging out downtown. It’s their town.”
Councilman Mike Rogers noted the city does not charge a fee for yard sales so why charge one for this.
“We don’t charge a fee for yard sales. I think you’d have better participation with no fee. We will have to have rules anyway as far as keeping things clean and neat. I would suggest starting out with no fee and then maybe down the road charge a little something,” said Rogers adding he doesn’t believe the Amish will come into Auburn and sell for a fee when they can stay home and sell.
City Attorney Elizabeth Teel advised the council if it were to set the ordinance to no fee, they at least need to require vendors to come into city hall to get a permit of record.
“If that’s what you all decide, I think it would be appropriate they come to get a permit at city hall and let you know they are using it. At least a record of who is selling there because you may come into issues of someone there that is not supposed to be,” said Teel.
Councilwoman Rhonda Sullivan said she wasn’t against allowing it for free but was a little concerned about those using the space keeping it clean.
“Sometimes when it’s for free they don’t follow all the rules,” said Sullivan.
It was mentioned rules can be handed out when vendors come to get a permit as well as have them posted at the designated area.
Clerk Cox reminded the council that until this point, the city has not had a roadside market designated, and anyone to this point who had come into the city limits and conducted revenue-producing activity, was required to pay the annual businesses license fee of $50.
It was noted by the council that springtime is when activity ramps up and the body may readdress if a fee is needed.
Councilman Rogers made a motion Monday to pass the ordinance with a revision that no fee be required at this time but a permit is.
“We can start out with no fee until the end of the year, and look at it again in spring if it picks up during strawberry time,” said Rogers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.