The Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission is pleased to announce a new event coming to the county this winter, “Murder on the Green.” This fun and “mysterious” event is set for Saturday, Feb. 11 and will be held at the Central City Country Club located at 150 Country Club Drive, Central City. Social hour and “mystery” will begin at 6 p.m. with heavy hors d’oeuvres by Jean Jean’s Catering, and a cash bar by the Central City Country Club for attendees 21 years and older.

It’s going to be a “killer time” for all who attend. This night of mystery and intrigue will have everyone looking over their shoulder guessing who the next victim will be. Attendees will be bribing suspects for clues and gathering information, all with the goal of revealing the unhinged guest who keeps whacking patrons.

