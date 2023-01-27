The Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission is pleased to announce a new event coming to the county this winter, “Murder on the Green.” This fun and “mysterious” event is set for Saturday, Feb. 11 and will be held at the Central City Country Club located at 150 Country Club Drive, Central City. Social hour and “mystery” will begin at 6 p.m. with heavy hors d’oeuvres by Jean Jean’s Catering, and a cash bar by the Central City Country Club for attendees 21 years and older.
It’s going to be a “killer time” for all who attend. This night of mystery and intrigue will have everyone looking over their shoulder guessing who the next victim will be. Attendees will be bribing suspects for clues and gathering information, all with the goal of revealing the unhinged guest who keeps whacking patrons.
“Here at the MCTC we are so excited to bring a fun event to the community and region during these slow winter months,” says MCTC Treasurer, Logan Porter. “One of our key goals is to make Muhlenberg County a go to location for fun and entertainment during all seasons.”
Tickets are $35 each or $250 for a table of 8 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com by searching “Murder Mystery, Central City, KY.” For the specific link go to VisitMuhlenberg.com, or the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission Facebook page. If an attendee wants to write a check for a table, please contact Logan Porter at 270-338-1004.
Guests should dress in their most “dapper and dressy” attire, it is a refined party after all. The MCTC looks forward to welcoming folks for a night of fun and mystery that patrons will not soon forget.
The MCTC is an organization whose mission is to invest in and promote Muhlenberg County, attract visitors and create memories through experiences. For more information about upcoming events in Muhlenberg go to VisitMuhlenberg.com.
