Doug Milliken, Logan County Farm Bureau President, presented Frances Brown a Distinguished Service to Farm Bureau Award for Outstanding Work in Farm Bureau.
“Frances and her entire family have been an important part of Logan County Farm Bureau for many years. She has served on the Logan County Farm Bureau Board of Directors for 48 years,” said Milliken.
During her time as a member of the board of directors, she has served in many leadership positions such as President, Women’s Committee Chairman, Annual Meeting Planning Chairman, Delegate to State Annual Meetings, and has been involved in legislative activities in Frankfort.
“Much of the success of Logan County Farm Bureau has been due to Frances Brown’s dedicated service,” said Milliken. “
Brown has decided to step away from her position on the Farm Bureau Board this year. This award was presented to Frances Brown in appreciation for her years of service to Logan County Farm Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.