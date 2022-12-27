RUSNWS-12-27-22 Neighbors

Paul Patel, owner-operator of Auburn Grocery, set out free food for those who may need it during the wintry weather that blew through Thursday evening.

 Photo submitted

Just as the coldest weather in nearly 30 years arrived in Logan County, one small business left their community a gift.

Around 8:30 p.m. last Thursday evening, the owners of Auburn Grocery left a message on their Face Book page, “We are not sure we can open tomorrow due to weather conditions, that’s why we put some eggs, milk, bread, water and noodles under [the] drive thru canopy. So, whoever needs it, take it. Merry Christmas and be safe.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.