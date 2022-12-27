Just as the coldest weather in nearly 30 years arrived in Logan County, one small business left their community a gift.
Around 8:30 p.m. last Thursday evening, the owners of Auburn Grocery left a message on their Face Book page, “We are not sure we can open tomorrow due to weather conditions, that’s why we put some eggs, milk, bread, water and noodles under [the] drive thru canopy. So, whoever needs it, take it. Merry Christmas and be safe.”
Within the next 12 hours, the post was shared more than 1,100 times and among the almost 200 comments were things such as BJ Ferguson’s, “Great people, and they don’t even live in the community they are lending a hand to.”
Chad Manning’s comment was, “Sure don’t see that kinda stuff much, ya’ll are awesome for what ya’ll done there.”
Melody Gidcumb wrote, “Wow! That is commitment to community and God’s love at work.”
The owners of Auburn Grocery, Paul Patel and family, said, “I like to support our community members, neighbors, and our loyal customers. I always like to stay with community when I can.” They added, “Some words I cannot explain, but whenever our community members need us, we always stay with everyone.”
Several comments were asking where Auburn Grocery is located. If you’re familiar with Auburn, they are in the old U.S. Bank on Main Street, just across from City Hall.
Auburn City Councilwoman, Rhonda Sullivan said, “How awesome that we have a local business that is compassionate and giving in a time of need. Even before tonight, we couldn’t say enough good things about this business being involved in the community, but after tonight, we don’t even have the words to express how thankful we are they chose Auburn to open a business.”
Auburn Mayor Mike Hughes, said, “There are some things that’s really great about living in a small town and caring for your neighbors is one of them. They aren’t a national company and we’re lucky to have them in Auburn.”
