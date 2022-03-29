The Logan County Grand Jury handed down an indictment on Logan County Attorney Joe Stewart Wheeler Friday, March 25 on one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($10,000 or more) Class C Felony and one count of theft by unlawful taking or disposition ($1,000 or more), Class D Felony.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between the 17th day of July 2019, in Logan County, Ky., Wheeler committed the offense of theft by unlawful taking ($10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000) when he took $14,000 from the Trust of Margie Gibbs, with the intent to benefit himself or another not entitled thereto.
According to the Commonwealth, on or between the 24th day of July 2019, in Logan County, Ky., Wheeler committed the offense of theft by unlawful taking ($1,000 or more but less than $10,000) when he took $6,000 from the Trust of Margie Gibbs, with the intent to benefit himself or another not entitled thereto.
On Thursday, March 24th, the Supreme Court of Kentucky temporarily suspended Wheeler from practicing law in the Commonwealth. This action came after an investigation by the Inquiry Commission alleging there is probable cause to believe Wheeler has been misappropriating client funds for personal use. The order, signed by Chief Justice John D. Minton, said Wheeler had responded to the petition, even conceding some guilt; but insists he has not maliciously committed any wrongdoing. The order also states that Wheeler intends to resign his membership to the Kentucky Bar Association, although there is no record of whether he has taken steps to do so.
In addition, Wheeler cannot handle any client funds, including making deposits, withdrawals, transfers, or issuing any checks, that may be held in two specified escrow accounts. The order gives Wheeler 20 days to notify his clients in writing of his inability to provide further legal services and requires that he cease any advertising activities.
According to the Opinion and Order of the Supreme Court of Kentucky”The office of Attorney General, Department of Criminal investigations informed the Office of Bar Counsel of a criminal investigation into Joe Wheeler on Oct. 12, 2021. The basis of this petition seems to be substantially derived from the results of that investigation. We are unaware if any charges have resulted from the investigation or if it is still ongoing.
”A common device in all the subsequent allegations is Wheeler’s use of cashier’s checks to siphon funds from accounts. For example, he is alleged to make a payment from an account to a third-party using cashier’s checks. But he then returns the cashier’s check to the bank and marks it as “not used. There is no proof yet in the record these checks were even sent to the ostensibly intended recipient. He then deposited the checks into a different account and use the funds for personal benefit.
”The first basis around the $300,000 settlement of James Simmons’s personal injury suit. The inquiry commission alleges $207,000 personally benefited Wheeler. Indeed, the Inquiry Commission states there is no indication from Simmons’s bank records that he financially benefited from the settlement at all. Some examples of alleged misappropriation of these funds, attached to the petition by the Inquiry Commission, are $265 to Affordable Lawn Care; $37,000 to Big Boy Auto Sales; $3,644 to the Kentucky Department of Revenue; $18,302.42 to the United States Treasury; $6,452.32 to Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, and $38,000 to Nova Wheeler, his wife, to fund the purchase of a Toyota vehicle.
”Wheeler denies any wrongdoing. Instead, he explains that Simmons was a close family friend, with no wife or children of his own. Wheeler asserts that Simmons simply had no interest in the settlement money and wished Wheeler to use it for the benefit of his son and daughter. Wheeler also asserts that Simmons could not accept the money and still accept Medicaid benefits. As a result of his personal injury, Simmons had to live in an assisted living facility. The cost per month was roughly $6,000 but do the Medicaid, Simmons had only to pay roughly $129 per month.
”The second basis involves now deceased Margie Gibbs and the Margie Gibbs trust. Wheeler was Gibbs’s attorney and had settled two separate probate cases totaling $148,577.91. On Sept. 15, 2017, the day Wheeler became executor of Gibbs’s estate, he closed out some of her bank accounts and the bank issued a cashier‘s check of $4,498.96 to Wheeler. None of these funds were deposited into the Gibbs trust account. Instead, $900 was used to purchase another cashier’s check for an unrelated client of Wheeler’s and the remaining $3,592.96 was cashed out and unaccounted for.
”Additionally, Wheeler was alleged to have received $14,174 from the Gibbs trust account by two withdrawals made payable to Wheeler to a Price Funeral Home for $5,824. That cashier’s check was later deposited into the J Stuart Wheeler, attorney-at-law escrow account with “not used” written on the endorsement line. These funds were then used to pay off Wheelers loans and credit cards.
”Also, in regard to Margie Gibbs, Wheeler set up the Margie Gibbs Testamentary trust totaling $60,000 that was meant to provide for Gibbs’s disabled great-grandson. The Inquiry Commission alleges Wheeler has personally benefited from that account to the tune of $41,531; while Belinda Hoffman, the great-grandson‘s legal guardian, has only received $7,600 from the account. The Inquiry Commission alleges that several withdrawals totaling $32,000 from this account by Wheeler have been made without a supporting motion or court order. At least $10,000 is alleged to have been withdrawn from this testamentary account in order to repay a personal loan Wheeler had made to himself from the J Stewart Wheeler, Attorney at Law, escrow account. Another $14,000 is alleged to have been siphoned off, again by cashier’s check, and used to make two payments to American Express. A third cashier‘s check in the amount of $6,000 was allegedly used to cover the personal expense of an $8,689.62 furniture set by a Wheeler and his wife. Wheeler admits to inadvertently commingling some funds of the Gibbs’s account with his own but denies any other wrongdoing.
”The third basis alleged by the Inquiry Commission involves James Hines, son of Wheeler’s now-deceased client Gary Mitchell Hines. As a result of a dispute between his heirs, $78,450 was deposited into the J Stewart Wheeler, Attorney at Law, escrow account associated with Gary Hines. Wheeler had a $30,000 cashier’s check issued and made payable to James Hines. The Inquiry Commission alleges Wheeler has misappropriated $18,320 out of the $30,000 to a practice of making cashier’s checks payable to James Hines, marking them as “not used,“ then depositing them, and re-purchasing new cashier’s checks for smaller amounts. Wheeler denies any wrongdoing in this matter, asserting he was without authority to deliver the checks to James Hines. Wheeler also states the case was settled between the estate and James; the latter being represented by counsel from Jefferson County.
”Finally, several miscellaneous transactions are alleged. Most strikingly is the total of $342,990 received by Wheeler from a Kevin Robertson and Big Boys Auto Sales 2. The Inquiry Commission notes that several checks made by Robertson to Wheeler have the names of various of Wheeler’s clients on the memo line. Wheeler asserts that Robertson would advance retainer fees on behalf of clients who cannot afford to pay. In return, Wheeler would sign a promissory note agreeing to repay Robertson if any clients defaulted in paying him back.
”When it “appears that probable cause exists to believe that an attorney is or has been misappropriating funds the attorney holds for others to his/her own use or has been otherwise improperly dealing with said funds, “then an order of temporary suspension may be issued by the court. SC 3.165(1)(a). Although Wheeler has advanced some possible explanations for his handling of funds, this court is not a fact-finding body in this instance. Given the standard of probable cause if something less than more likely than not, we cannot but conclude the Inquiry Commission has demonstrated probable cause exists to believe Wheeler has misappropriated client funds. Therefore, we agree that Wheeler‘s license to practice law should be temporarily suspended.”
A warrant for Wheeler’s arrest was issued at the return of his indictment. Wheeler turned himself into the Logan County Detention Center Monday, March 28. He has been issued a $20,000 bond. Wheeler is scheduled to be arraigned on April 14, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
