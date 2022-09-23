Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville, Ky. awarded a grant on Sept. 20, 2022, of $5,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace — Bowling Green, an organization dedicated to building, assembling, and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need in Southcentral Kentucky. The grant was issued through the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity, an initiative of Logan Memorial’s parent company, ScionHealth.
“Logan Memorial is excited to present this grant to Sleep in Heavenly Peace and support their compassionate mission to build beds for local children and families that need them,” said Andrew Bedi, CEO of Logan Memorial Hospital. “As a leading healthcare provider for the region, we are invested in the health of our community and proud to invest in like-minded organizations dedicated to caring for others in need.”
“This community grant will provide much-needed beds for the children of Bowling Green,” said Scott Duvall, President of the Bowling Green Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace and also Director of Pharmacy at Logan Memorial. “We are so grateful to ScionHealth for supporting our mission of ‘No child sleeps on the floor in our town’.”
Sleep in Heavenly Peace — Bowling Green is one of many not-for-profit organizations across the country receiving grants in the most recent round of funding from the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity, an initiative that invests in a broad array of not-for-profit organizations leading grassroots, community efforts that can affect real change. These efforts include causes related to healthcare disparities, gaps in the education system, and social services within the cities where ScionHealth team members live and work.
“The ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity was created as a means for our company to better support the communities where our team members live and serve,” said Scott Shepherd, Vice President, Marketing and Communications at ScionHealth and member of the company’s Inclusion and Equity Council, which oversees the Institute. “This grant to the Sleep in Heavenly Peace — Bowling Green is yet another means by which our local hospital, Logan Memorial, positively impacts the local community.”
The ScionHealth Institute encourages ScionHealth employees — working at approximately 80 hospital locations across 25 states — to identify or nominate organizations in their communities doing the kind of work that helps those in need in underserved areas.
