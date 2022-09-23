RUSNWS-09-23-22 Logan Memorial 1

Pictured left to right are Andrew Bedi, CEO of Logan Memorial Hospital, and Scott Duvall and Dustin Peden of Sleep in Heavenly Peace-Bowling Green.

Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville, Ky. awarded a grant on Sept. 20, 2022, of $5,000 to Sleep in Heavenly Peace — Bowling Green, an organization dedicated to building, assembling, and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need in Southcentral Kentucky. The grant was issued through the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity, an initiative of Logan Memorial’s parent company, ScionHealth.

“Logan Memorial is excited to present this grant to Sleep in Heavenly Peace and support their compassionate mission to build beds for local children and families that need them,” said Andrew Bedi, CEO of Logan Memorial Hospital. “As a leading healthcare provider for the region, we are invested in the health of our community and proud to invest in like-minded organizations dedicated to caring for others in need.”

