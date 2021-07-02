Be mindful of others during the 4th of July and after

The 4th of July is a time for celebrating the birth of our nation. Fireworks exploding throughout the community is a very familiar sound during this festive time of year and welcomed by many... for a brief time.
The officials in the cities of Logan County wish everyone a happy and safe July 4th, however, they are also hoping citizens will abide by the dates and times set for the celebration and are asking for respect from those who don’t want to be woken up in the middle of the night or many nights after the holiday.
Some of the cities have ordinances that govern fireworks. They are very specific and there are penalties in place for those who do not follow them.
Persons may use, ignite, fire, or explode fireworks in the City of Russellville only during the following dates and times:
July 1 through July 5, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. each day
Dec. 24 and 25, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. each day
From 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1
Jan. 1 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
The City of Auburn only allows fireworks from July 1-5 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Exceptions may be made for special events at the discretion of the city council.
The City of Adairville only allows fireworks on the 4th of July, however, if you chose to shoot them on another day, please call city hall first for approval.
The unincorporated areas of the county have no ordinance regarding the shooting of fireworks. Lewisburg has an ordinance regulating what kinds of fireworks can be ignited, sold, or disposed of. For more information concerning Lewisburg’s firework ordinance, contact Lewisburg City Hall.
Fireworks, including consumer fireworks, shall not be ignited or discharged from a motor vehicle and shall not be ignited or discharged on the property of another without the consent of the owner or occupant.
Logan County Extension Agent for Family & Consumer Sciences released a few helpful tips surrounding the use of fireworks.
During this time of year, fireworks are a common item at celebrations. Unfortunately, fireworks can cause serious injuries. Fireworks can cause death and injury, including burns, contusions, lacerations, and foreign objects in the eye. The safest way to watch fireworks is by attending a professional show. If you choose to do fireworks at home, make the choice to protect yourself and your family from fireworks injuries.
Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.
Always have firework activities outside.
void buying fireworks packaged in brown paper, which often means they were made for professional displays and could be dangerous for consumers.
Fireworks should be stored in a cool dry place.
If a firework does not light the first time, do not try to relight it.
Make sure you, your kids, and others watch fireworks displays from a safe distance.
Pour water on all firework pieces before you put them in the trashcan.
Call 911 immediately if someone is injured by fireworks.
