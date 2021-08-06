Logan County’s Tire Days, held July 29-31 at Mulch Outfitters in Russellville was a great success. According to Solid Waste Coordinator Nathan Cockrill, an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 tires were taken in.
“The event was well attended, similar to the event three years ago, even though the site had to change,” said Cockrill. “I was very concerned about finding a site when I found out we couldn’t use the state road garage due to COVID regulations but I greatly appreciate the Ag Extension Office and Mulch Outfitters for offering sites.”
Mulch Outfitters and the Sears family offered up their property that was once The Climb out Nashville Road.
“We can’t thank the Sears family and Mulch Outfitters enough for offering a place for the event to be held,” said Cockrill. “They were great hosts with providing workers, equipment, a large-good site, and even some good food.”
Having the event at Mulch Outfitters provided a good entrance and exit for those coming in. The Sears family also provided equipment like skid steers, along with drivers, to help move tires around.
“The Sears family and staff were helpful to folks coming in with directions and provided good food and water. This was greatly appreciated since it was hot and many commented on this when they brought tires,” Cockril said adding, “Hopefully next time we won’t have it in this really hot time of the year, but this time it was unavoidable.”
The event is important for individuals and farmers who have accumulated tires from changing them on their vehicles, or some families inherit a lot of waste tires when they purchase a piece of ground in Logan County, according to Cockrill.
The program was of limited cost to Logan County as the state pays for the disposal. Not only do they remove tires from being pest breeding grounds, but they also can turn the tires into useful products like mulch, playgrounds, asphalt, and tire-derived fuel.
“To date, tire amnesty is responsible for the proper disposal of more than 19 million waste tires. The state has also developed an important end-use market with Owensboro Municipal Utilities to burn waste tires as fuel in its operation,” said Cockrill.
