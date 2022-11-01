As the leaves begin to change color and we enjoy the many traditions of autumn, it can be easy to overlook the fact that winter is right around the corner. Atmos Energy reminds natural gas customers that now is the time to prepare for cold weather by performing household safety checks and implementing energy-saving measures, so you can stay warm while managing your winter heating bills.

If you need natural gas service reconnected, contact us now to schedule an appointment before cold weather arrives. Atmos Energy is available at 888.286.6700 — Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Central time — or visit us online at www.atmosenergy.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.