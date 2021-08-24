The Russellville Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at 145 West 9th Street on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
According to police, the victim stated someone unlawfully entered the residence and removed several items from inside.
The suspect is believed to be a white male, riding a bicycle.
If anyone had any information about this case, you are asked to contact the Russellville Police Department at 270-726-7669.
— Staff report
