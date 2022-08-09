RUSNWS-08-09-22 Butterfly Fest 1

Last year’s Butterfly Festival culminated with its main event of releasing around 1,600 butterflies into the waiting crowd as butterflies flew up toward the sky or landed on those eagerly watching the release.

In less than a month, Oak Grove’s highly anticipated award-winning Butterfly Festival is back

The 13th annual festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the War Memorial Walking Trail.

