LTC warns customers of email scam

LTC Connect, formerly Logan Telephone Coop, issued a statement this week warning its customers of a scam circulating through email with their logo.
“It has come to our attention that many of our users have received an email with our name and logo enticing you to click on a link to listen to a voicemail. This email is not from us and is fraudulent,” said Greg Hale General Manager of LTC Connect.
Hale tells customers not click on the link.
“You should always be careful clicking on any link in an email if you are not sure about it,” said Hale.
Bad actors and hackers will try to use these methods to steal personal information or install viruses or malware on your device.
“This is a more advanced hack, and it looks like clicking on the link will take you to a website designed to have you put in your username and password on a well-designed page using our logo,” added Hale.
Hale recommends making sure your virus protection is up-to-date and running a virus scan on your device if you clicked on this link by accident.
“If you provided your email address and password, please call our help desk and change your password as soon as possible so the bad actors cannot use your email account,” said Hale. “If you are a SpeedNet customer, you will have extra steps to take to keep your service working after a password change.”
Most times these attacks come from overseas and getting any website taken down is difficult, according to Hale.
“We are working to block access to this site for all customers,” Hale said.
If you have additional questions or need to change your password, please contact the help desk at 270-542-7709 or 270-934-2202.
