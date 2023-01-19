Planning out your classes for high school can become very stressful for both students and parents. Logan County High School’s guidance department team is here for you. Implemented about six years ago, the process used makes students and parents feel better about the choices made for both the high school years and the next steps to universities/technical colleges. Before looking at the steps taken to get to the final schedules, students need to ask themselves a few questions:
· What are my goals after high school?
· Can I balance my rigorous course load with my daily schedule?
· Where can I earn industry certifications that will benefit me on the job?
· Am I meeting all of the graduation requirements?
· Based on my major in college, what dual credit classes would benefit me the most?
Asking students about goals after high school can sometimes by a daunting question. For those students who believe they know exactly what they want to do as an adult, this question is pretty easy to answer. However, for those students who do not, it may make the student feel like they do not have everything together. We sometimes expect students to know the answer to this when there are adults who are still trying to find their passion that will earn them a living. For those students, the focus may need to be on taking classes that will prepare them for life after high school.
A rigorous course load sounds good in theory, whether students are preparing for college, the military, or the workforce. However, being about to balance daily life demands and the workload in the classroom is important as well. Developing good time management, note taking skills, study habits, and organization are keys to success when it comes to the classroom.
Logan County High School offers a wide-range of Career and Technical Education courses that lead to industry certifications. Whether a student is on the welding pathway where he/she can earn certifications in Shielded Metal, ARC welding, etc. or the student is in the business pathway where he/she can earn certifications in Microsoft Office, there are so many opportunities for students to earn these certifications that potentially lead to more income once they graduate.
Graduation requirements are going to be the first thing the guidance team will ensure for students when making schedules. These requirements will be discussed in a large group session for students and in the individual meetings set for parents and students.
Logan County High School takes pride in the number of courses we can offer for dual credit. Going through four different colleges, students can earn college credit to meet general education requirements in colleges as well as courses in different majors. Last year the Class of 2022, as a whole, earned a total of 2684 college credits saving thousands of dollars for students and parents.
What does the scheduling process look like for students and parents? In the month of January, the guidance department team will meet with students in groups of around 50 to discuss the following topics:
· Staying connected through Google Classrooms
· Graduation Requirements
· Honors Graduate Requirements
· College/Career Readiness
· What the scheduling process looks like?
· AP vs Dual Credit Courses
In the month of February, the guidance department team will meet with individual classes to discuss the following topics:
· College Benchmarks on the ACT
· What dual credit courses are offered?
· What core classes each grade needs?
· Work Ready Certifications for seniors
· Next steps in the scheduling process?
In the final step of the scheduling process, parents will make appointments to meet with one of the three guidance counselors to develop their student’s schedule for the 2022-23 school year. There will be an announcement made as to when parents can start making appointments closer to time. In this meeting, parents and students are given the opportunity to meet with a guidance counselor one-on-one to discuss course selections, grades, next steps after high school, dual credit, grades, etc. Each grade level has a designated week.
· Upcoming Seniors week will be March 13-17
· Upcoming Juniors week will be March 20-24
· Upcoming Sophomores will be April 10-14
We do not do an upcoming freshman week. Current eighth-grade students will have an opportunity to explore elective programs in the month of February. After this event, one of the guidance counselors from the high school will go to the middle schools to meet with eighth graders to discuss the different courses they can take their ninth-grade year. All of the paperwork will be sent home for parent approval before it is turned back in to their guidance counselor at the middle school. There will be places on the paperwork for parents to leave questions or to request a phone call.
As always if you have questions or concerns, feel free to contact any three of the guidance counselors at the high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.