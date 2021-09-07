Anderson, Jimmy A.-08/27/2021-Failure To Appear
Armistead, Zachary J.-08/29/2021-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
Creek, Carly M.-08/31/2021-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
Creek, Matthew Lynn-09/01/2021-Failure To Appear
Dukes, Kyle W.-08/26/2021-Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (Minor Injury)-Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree-Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree-Unlawful Imprisonment — 2nd Degree-Shock Probation In Felony Convictions-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Strangulation 1st Degree-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Traf In Marijuana ( Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Off-Poss Of Marijuana-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (< 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
Dukes, Travis Lee-08/27/2021-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
Duncan, Jessica M.-08/27/2021-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2Nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)-Failure To Appear-Dependency Action — UJC-Abused Or Neglected Child — UJC-Tbut Or Disp Auto — $500 Or More But U/$10,000
Farmer, Sharon L.-08/31/2021-Failure To Appear
Gidcumb, Chad D.-08/30/2021-Failure To Or Improper Signal-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Receipt-No Registration Plates-Failure To Notify Adrs Change To Dept Of Trans-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) — 1st
Hays, Jessica Danielle-08/27/2021-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)
Hight, Drey A.-08/29/2021-Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense
Horton, Demetrius J.-09/01/2021-Failure To Appear
Hunt, Joseph W.-08/27/2021-Speeding 17 Mph Over Limit-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/influence Alc/drugs/etc. .08 — 1st Off-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order-Giving Officer False Name Or Address-Serving Parole Violation Warrant-Robbery, 1st Degree-Burglary, 1St Degree-Tbut Or Disp From Building $500 Or More But U/$10,000-Tbut Or Disp Auto — $500 Or More But U/$10,000-Criminal Poss Of Forged Instr 2nd Degree (Identify)
Keeling, Sierra M.-08/27/2021-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) — 1st-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
Lacefield, Dallas Michael-09/01/2021-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Marshall, Amy L.-08/30/2021-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)-Shock Probation In Felony Convictions-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Theft Of Identity Of Another W/O Consent-Persistent Felony Offender I-Fugitive From Another State — Warrant Required
Martin, Eric D.-Failure To Appear-Theft By Deception-Include Cold Checks U/$500-Flagrant Non Support
Meador, Jessica L.-Failure To Appear-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)-Escape 2nd Degree-(Identify Facility)
Nourse, Janice Ann-08/26/2021-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Parsons, Pamella R.-08/28/2021-Burglary, 2nd Degree
Phelps, Curtis W.-08/28/21-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
Pollard, Kevin Shane-08/27/2021-Failure To Appear
Quinn, Michael F.-08/28/2021-Reckless Driving-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)-Resisting Arrest-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) — 1st (Agg Cir)-Illegal Possession Of Legend Drug-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree — Drug Unspecified
Searing, Brady A.-08/27/2021-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc/subs (189A.010(1E) — 1st
Shelton, Jacob D.-08/27/2021-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)
Thomas, Jeffery Allen-08/27/2021-Failure To Appear-Burglary, 2nd Degree-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)- Poss Of Marijuana
Winder, Darren M.-08/27/2021-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 2nd Off-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines
Woods, Cory N.-08/27/2021-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) — 1st-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Fugitive From Another State — Warrant Required
Young, James Christopher-08/27/2021-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 2nd Off-Failure To Appear-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree-Non-Payment Of Court Costs, Fees Or Fines-Poss Of Marijuana
