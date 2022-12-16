Logan County Athletics is in the final week of this collecting donated food, clothing, toys, or gift cards to support the needy families in Logan County. The school is still accepting drop off donations at the new Logan County Indoor Athletic Facility. Tubs are under the tent to make donations easier.
Friday evening the Boys JV-Varsity will host the Panthers of Cumberland County. This will be the last event that will accept donations. Monday athletes and coaches will be visiting each of our schools to deliver all the items that have been collected.
