APEX transfer station, 55 Pleasant View Road, Auburn, caught fire during the early morning hours on Tuesday, July 12. The blaze took several hours to put out. No one was hurt.
This is the second time a building that holds municipal waste at the transfer station has caught fire. Several fire departments responded to the property in June 2019. It was found then that a front-end loader was responsible for that fire, whereas trash catching fire in the back of the building is the suspected culprit this time.
“Scott Waste representatives told me the fire started on their side of the transfer station,” said Nathan Cockrill, Logan County Solid Waste Coordinator. “They believe some trash in the big piles that had been put there on a free dump day or from the household totes caught fire.”
Cockrill wants to remind those who utilize the transfer station to remember no hazardous chemicals or car batteries that can catch fire are allowed.
Scott Waste Services contracts with APEX offering two free dump days per month to Logan County citizens as part of an interlocal agreement with the Logan County Fiscal Court and four cities in the county to handle curbside waste services.
According to Logan County Sheriff Stephen Stratton, seven different fire departments battled the blaze.
“A driver from Scott Waste entered the APEX transfer station at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12. When he observed flames and smoke within the building, the Auburn Fire Department was dispatched and arrived quickly,” said Eddie Hanks, President of APEX. Other mutual aid departments were contacted for assistance, all of which responded, said Hanks.
“The fire was difficult to quickly extinguish due to being in the rear of the building. Waste connection teams worked throughout Tuesday and Wednesday to remove all material from the building. The building has sustained damage which is being assessed for repair,” Hanks said.
Hanks thanked fire chief Jay Woodward and crews affiliated with the volunteer departments, and all who responded and stayed with the fire tirelessly for the duration of the event. “The equipment provided by the City of Auburn and mutual aid members worked together professionally to extinguish the fire,” said a grateful Hanks.
