Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative

With opioid overdose deaths increasing during the pandemic, the Drug Task Force, Bowling Green Police, Kentucky State Police, and Warren County Sheriff are holding its 20th Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24th in conjunction with the DEA national initiative. DEA’s October 2020. Take Back Day brought in a record-high amount of expired, unused prescription medications, with the public turning in close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs. Over the 10-year span of Take Back Day, DEA has brought in more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs. With studies indicating a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets, clearing out unused medicine is essential.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 87,200 Americans dying as a result of a drug overdose in a one-year period (Sept. 1, 2019, to Sept. 1, 2020), the most ever recorded in a 12-month period. The increase in drug overdose deaths appeared to begin prior to the COVID-19 health emergency, accelerating significantly during the first months of the pandemic.
The Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force will participate for the tenth (10) year with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration’s prescription drug “Take-Back” campaign, over 5,250 sites nationwide have joined the effort that seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft. Government, community, public health, and law enforcement partners will be collecting potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction at these sites all across the nation on Saturday, April 24, from 10 AM to 2 PM CDT. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.
The three collection locations in Bowling Green:
Bowling Green Police Department, 911 Kentucky Street, operated by Drug Task Force and Bowling Green Police
Kentucky State Police, Post 3 at 3119 Nashville Road, in Bowling Green
Safety City, Greenwood High School, 5065 Scottsville Road, operated by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
To help combat the continued vaping health crisis across the country, DEA and participating agencies will be collecting vaping pens and cartridges at NTBI collection sites.
— For the NDL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.