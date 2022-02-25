Logan County Schools is hosting a “Parent Night on Mental Health” on Thursday, March 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Logan County Career & Technical Center (CDC) multipurpose room. This community-wide event is for all families at both Logan and Russellville School systems.
After close to two years of disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has never been clearer that we can all achieve more when we work together and open up dialogue concerning the struggles students face today.
Adolescence is a time for young people to have a healthy start in life. The number of adolescents reporting poor mental health is increasing. Building strong bonds and connecting to youth can protect their mental health. Schools and parents can create these protective relationships with students and help them grow into healthy adulthood, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Poor mental health is a growing problem for adolescents.
Poor mental health in adolescence is more than feeling blue. It can impact many areas of a teen’s life. Youth with poor mental health may struggle with school and grades, decision-making, and their health.
Mental health problems in youth often go hand-in-hand with other health and behavioral risks like increased risk of drug use, experiencing violence, and higher risk sexual behaviors that can lead to HIV, STDs, and unintended pregnancy. Because many health behaviors and habits are established in adolescence that will carry over into adult years, it is very important to help youth develop good mental health.
Logan County High School Youth Services Center Coordinator, Jama Madison wrote and received a grant through the University of Kentucky to fund this important event.
Students themselves got involved in awareness leading up to this event. Student ambassadors planned an interactive bulletin board at school. The school doors and windows were painted with positive mental health information along with hotline numbers. A green-out was held at one of the home girl’s and boy’s basketball games to bring awareness to this real problem. Announcements have been made each morning at the high school and at game night. Green wrist bands were handed out at school and at the game for free that have a text line on them. Several other items are planned on being given out at school as well.
If you would like to attend the event at the CTC Thursday, March 3, please RSVP at https://bit.ly/MentalHealthParentsNight. There will be food and door prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.