The Russellville High School Band began practicing this week in preparation for its busy fall schedule. The band is growing and has doubled over the past few years, becoming a competitive force in its class.
Sponsorship letters have been sent to businesses this week. If anyone is interested in sponsoring the band this year, you can contact band booster Sara Pitts at 270-772-1500.
