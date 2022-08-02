Gov. Andy Beshear announced July 28th continued growth of the commonwealths manufacturing sector as O-I Glass Inc. will invest $239 million toward a new glass bottle manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, creating 140 high-wage jobs for Kentucky residents.

“We are continuing to attract new employers that are focused on longevity, sustainability, and creating quality jobs for Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “O-I Glass is doing all that and more. This new facility in Warren County will create great job opportunities for our residents and bring innovative new technology to Kentucky’s manufacturing sector. Thank you to the leaders at O-I Glass for selecting the commonwealth for this significant investment. I look forward to a long, successful partnership between the company and our state.”

