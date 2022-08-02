Gov. Andy Beshear announced July 28th continued growth of the commonwealths manufacturing sector as O-I Glass Inc. will invest $239 million toward a new glass bottle manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, creating 140 high-wage jobs for Kentucky residents.
“We are continuing to attract new employers that are focused on longevity, sustainability, and creating quality jobs for Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “O-I Glass is doing all that and more. This new facility in Warren County will create great job opportunities for our residents and bring innovative new technology to Kentucky’s manufacturing sector. Thank you to the leaders at O-I Glass for selecting the commonwealth for this significant investment. I look forward to a long, successful partnership between the company and our state.”
The new location will provide the company with a significant increase in production capacity of glass bottles for a variety of consumer beverages with a focus on the premium spirits market. The project will be the first of its kind to use a new technology, known as Modular Advanced Glass Manufacturing Asset (MAGMA), to increase overall speed and efficiency in the manufacturing process. The Warren County operation will include renewable electricity, gas-oxy fuel, and other innovative technology and processes. Production is expected to begin in mid-2024.
“O-I is determined to be the most innovative, sustainable, and chosen supplier of brand-building packaging solutions,” said Andres Lopez, CEO of O-I Glass. “The new plant is an important milestone as we continue the pursuit of our expansion plan in the United States and globally, building a bright future for the company and its stakeholders. Glass is more relevant than ever, and we’re proud to support our customers with innovative solutions.”
O-I Glass is a Fortune 500 company that has specialized in the manufacture of glass products for nearly 120 years. The company operates globally with approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. O-Is MAGMA technology reimagines the glassmaking process with a flexible, modular, standardized glass production line.
