Meguiars celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Johnny and Lavelle Meguiar will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Sunday, July 17th at New Friendship Baptist Church in Auburn, Ky. from 2-4 p.m. Your presence is your gift to them.
Johnny and Lavelle were married July 27, 1962, at New Friendship Baptist Church in Auburn at a ceremony officiated by Rev. Doug Riley. They have two children, Eric and LeAnn, as well as six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
