Logan County High School Band held its 24th annual Festival of Bands on Saturday, Sept. 24th. The show is titled “Simply Beautiful.”
The night also included celebrating the seniors in the band with a recognition ceremony including Evan Dana, Laura Lynn Head, Shaunna King, DJ Pernod, and Wyatt Reading. “We are very proud of each of you,” said David Dayton, Band Director. “Thank you for sharing your talents with us and being a wonderful example to our younger members.”
Dayton also thanked all parents and volunteers that worked so hard not only on the day of the home show but also in the preparation days and weeks ahead of the event. “Thank you for cooking, moving equipment, setting up, tearing down, selling concessions, assisting our students, parking, uniforms, electronics, sound, props, hospitality room, decorating, donating food, picking up trash, picking up and returning equipment, and the list goes on. Our event could not happen without all of your help and hard work. From the administration, athletics, ROTC, custodial staff, and judges, there was no act too small.”
Mandy Beasley, Nicole Embry, and Justin Kirby are instrumental leaders in this program said Dayton. “They work hard so hard supporting the band students and community,” Dayton added.
A BIG thank you to all the students of the LCHS Band program goes out as well for all of the hard work and dedication. “You are all wonderful and I am very proud of you,” said Dayton. “All of your performances were enjoyed by an incredible and supportive crowd. It is always awesome to watch everyone support each other at marching band competitions. We can compete against each other and cheer for each other at the same time.”
