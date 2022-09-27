Logan County High School Band held its 24th annual Festival of Bands on Saturday, Sept. 24th. The show is titled “Simply Beautiful.”

The night also included celebrating the seniors in the band with a recognition ceremony including Evan Dana, Laura Lynn Head, Shaunna King, DJ Pernod, and Wyatt Reading. “We are very proud of each of you,” said David Dayton, Band Director. “Thank you for sharing your talents with us and being a wonderful example to our younger members.”

