HONORING A VISION

The 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Unity Walk Celebration was held Thursday, Jan. 27 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Russellville, drawing hundreds of participants who came out to brave the cold to honor a man whose legacy continues to mold our world.
The walk will begin from the parking lot of the historical site at the Jesus Church of Russellville ending on the front steps of the Logan County Justice Center where a historical and educational program was presented by community leaders, pastors, churches, musicians, elected officials, businesses, citizens, organizations, parents, and students from Logan and Russellville schools.
The walk is organized by Dr. Charles Neblett, President /Founder of Community Projects, Inc., and wife, Marvinia Benton Neblett.
