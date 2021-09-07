Vaccinations for COVID-19 are on the rise in Logan County with 46.16% of the total population getting at least one dose of the vaccine. In July, 39.60% of the total population in the county had been vaccinated. The breakdown of that percentage is 57.74% of those are older than 18 and 75.64% are older than 65. Statewide, 57% have received at least one dose.
Judge-Executive Logan Chick, who serves as Chairman on the Barren River District Health Department board is vaccinated himself and urges the citizens of the county to take the pandemic seriously and protect themselves and others.
“We had gotten to a point where Logan County only had around 2 to 3 cases a week. Now, we are in the Red Zone and have been for a while,” said Chick “Most of all the new cases are hitting unvaccinated individuals. Those who have been vaccinated and contract the virus have very few symptoms, and of those, they aren’t really showing any signs of being sick.” Chick added that the data supports the vaccine is proven to be effective in preventing serious illness due to the virus. “I’m not in the health business or a scientist but evidentially the vaccine works. I think the citizens of Logan County need to take this very seriously.”
According to data calculated by several regional, state, and local sites, Thursday, Sept. 3, Kentucky reported the second-highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases, with 5,457. 32.5% of these were 18 or younger. The state also reported 45 new COVID deaths, with a positivity rate of 13.29%.
Logan County added 59 new cases Thursday; with a positivity rate of 16.91%, and an incidence rate of 122.8 average daily cases per 100,000 population, based on the last seven days.
Kentucky COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to a record 2,315, with 620 of those in ICUs, and 408 on ventilators. There are 155 COVID patients hospitalized in our region, which includes Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, and Warren Counties. That includes 44 in area ICUs and 29 on ventilators. Nearly 94% of the region’s staffed ICU beds are currently in use.
“We strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine do so as soon as possible,” said representatives of the Barren River District Health Department. The COVID-19 vaccine is available at multiple locations in the area. To find a vaccine near you, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/search/. If you are 18 years of age or older and would like to schedule a vaccination with the Barren River District Health Department, call your local health department and press option 1.
COVID-19 numbers change on a daily basis. This report is based on numbers compiled as of Thursday, Sept. 3.
