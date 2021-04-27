Electric Plant Board offers Emergency Broadband Benefit program

The Russellville Electric Plant Board is extremely proud to announce its participation in the FCC’s upcoming Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program.
The EBB program provides a temporary subsidy of $50 per month toward qualifying household’s internet service during the pandemic.
The new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, and virtual classrooms. The program has been authorized by the Federal Communications Commission. The start date has not been announced, however, is expected to be in the near future.
For more information regarding the EBB program and eligibility criteria, please visit www.getemergencybroadband.org
The Russellville Electric Plant Board is a non-profit, public power and broadband service provider. EPS SmartNet serves over 4000 customers within Russellville, Ky. where its mission is to meet the customer’s energy and telecommunications needs with excellent customer service at the lowest feasible cost, while providing the highest quality of life for the community and employees.
— Staff report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.