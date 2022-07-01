Over 60-plus children in Logan County will no longer have transportation to and from their childcare facility and school due to a recent decision by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), and parents are devastated. The decision prompted a visit to Holly Tree Preschool and Child Care by members of the Logan County School System delivering the bad news.
According to an email sent to the school by the KDE, Logan County buses can no longer pick up or drop off students at 434 Maple Lane, Russellville because it is “creating additional routing” and therefore prohibited. Even though, the system has been doing it for the past 20 years.
“Pursuant to Sections 180 and 184 of the Kentucky Constitution, school funds may be spent only for school purposes. The use of a school bus to transport students to a non-school sanctioned event, without being properly reimbursed for its usage, represents an expenditure of school funds. Under 158.110, OAG 75-645 states that a school bus may be used to transport children to a child care center or scout meeting after school if the delivery point is along the usual bus route and the distance is greater than a reasonable walking distance. Therefore, a district should not create additional routing in order to pickup/drop off students at a daycare that is not along a regular bus route because that would be an impermissible expenditure of school funds for the benefit of a private organization,” said the email.
Logan County Superintendent Paul Mullins is just as blown away as the parents are by this recent decision and said he will do everything he can to find a solution.
“The decision on ending daycare drop-off was not made by the Logan County Board of Education or the administration, and we are working to find a solution,” said Mullins. “The change occurred after the Kentucky Department of Education was contacted in the spring with a report that we were not following the guidelines concerning transporting students to daycare. We were told by KDE that we couldn’t continue the practice of bringing our students to daycare facilities unless the facility was located on an existing bus route. KDE’s position was based on opinions of the Kentucky Attorney General that districts can’t go out of the way to support an independent business.”
Mullins said the school believes they have been supporting parents and their children in their development and preparation for school, not any particular business.
“We have spoken with elected officials as well as those at KDE, and it is my hope we can find a solution that works for our families who rely on daycare while still complying with the law. It is very important for our parents to know where their children are going before or after school, and daycare plays a crucial role in parents feeling secure about this,” said Mullins.
Unfortunately, the school system does not have a timeline for when or if a solution will be found and August is just one month away when their children will begin school.
“I am a single parent and have to work. I will have to consider switching school systems now,” said Celeste Hickman whose children will be affected. “I work in Bowling Green which makes it difficult. No one is going to let you stop working to go get your kids. It’s crazy! Due to this recent decision, this daycare could be forced to close and also force parents into poverty by having to quit their jobs and live off the government. It’s a no-win situation. This is critical.” Three of Hickman’s children have disabilities and she says they cannot be dropped off by the bus at her home at the end of her long road because they may get lost. Dropping them off at Holly Tree ensures their safety, she adds.
According to Christi Farmer, owner of Holly Tree, "It's not just like we started this two years ago. The school has been providing transportation to our address for 20 years. This has placed a lot of families in a desperate situation. What are they going to do now? They have to work. They need a safe place to take their children while doing so. You would think the state would understand this most of all."
Farmer says a lot of these children affected have been with Holly Tree for years and the parents know that when their kids start school, they have a place that can safely put them on and off the bus. “The KDE has now pulled that rug out from underneath their feet,” said Farmer.
Holly Tree Preschool and Child Care opened its doors 23 years ago when the need for childcare was dire in Logan County and not much has changed. “Logan County is considered a desert area in the childcare industry with the lack of licensed facilities. It’s a shame that one complaint has caused such a ripple effect as this.”
Summer Fears is absolutely dumbfounded by this decision. "My son has been going to Holly Tree for four years now. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't be able to work. I am from here, but all of my immediate family have passed away and there is no one else to help with my son. To me, it feels like the KDE doesn't care about the safety of the children of working parents and we are now left to figure it out in a county with already very limited childcare."

Brooke Yates has two children, one in school. She says two years ago when Kentucky took away transportation for preschoolers, she had to drop her child off at the school and come to work late during the school year. "Now, out of the blue, he won't have transportation to and from school again," said Yates. "I am not sure what they expect us to do. There is very little trusted childcare in Logan County. I am comfortable taking my child to Holly Tree because I know they will be okay. I have no idea what I am going to do. My husband and I work full-time jobs. It's no surprise Kentucky is ranked so low in education because we care so little about our kids even getting to school for an education."

Shelbye Tramell works out of state and doesn't know what she will do. "I have two children and one that goes to school. I work in Tennessee which is a long commute. Our child is picked up and dropped off by the school bus at Holly Tree. We don't know what we will do now. I will either have to get a new job or quit the one I have and stay at home. This really won't be a solution, however, because I have to help provide for my family. I only hope this can be solved before I have to make that decision. Nineteen years is a long time to be doing something and then all of a sudden stop. We pay taxes so our children can be safely transported to and from school. This makes no sense."

Several of the parents have contacted state representative Jason Petrie about the issue.
“Constituents contacted me this week regarding a potential change in school transportation of students involving licensed daycare providers in the county,” said Petrie. “While taxpayer funds supporting public school systems must be spent in a manner consistent with our state constitution and existing laws, the Commonwealth also has a vested interest in encouraging workforce participation by parents and the general support of parents utilizing daycare. I am in conversation with Superintendent Paul Mullins, the attorney for the Logan County School Board, and with the Kentucky Department of Education. My hope is that a reasonable accommodation can be made for school this fall so that a statutory modification can be pursued in the upcoming legislative session beginning in January. I understand that this issue is of importance in multiple school districts throughout the Commonwealth.”
Farmer urges parents to call Elisa Hanley with the Kentucky Department of Education at 502-564-5279 as well as Petrie at 502-564-8100, and let their voices be heard.
