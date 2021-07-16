On July 11, 2021, at 625 Russell Street, Russellville, deputy Jason Brent with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, attempting to serve a subpoena, detected an odor of marijuana as he stepped onto the front porch.
Deputy Brent knocked on the door and James Grady, 55, came from the side of the residence to the porch. Deputy Brent advised Grady as to why he was there and asked if the person on the subpoena was there? Grady stated she was not.
Deputy Brent then questioned Grady about the odor of marijuana and asked for consent to search the residence, which was given by Grady.
The search located marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, digital scales, plastic bags, suspected crystal methamphetamine weighing 13.28g, and a large quantity of cash. The crystal methamphetamine was located inside an oven mitt in the kitchen.
All belonging to Grady, he was arrested and taken to the Logan County Detention Center on charges of possession of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance, first degree (cocaine); trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree (methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, third degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, first degree (methamphetamine), and drug paraphernalia.
