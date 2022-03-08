At the beginning of February, Gov. Andy Beshear, and Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Mike Berry announced that the state’s tourism and destination-marketing groups can now apply for $5.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission is eligible for $9,642.56 of this money.
“We are so fortunate to have this wonderful opportunity to receive this EDA grant money for Logan County Tourism,” said Dee Dee Brown, Executive Director of Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission. “We have several projects we have had to delay and hold off on due to COVID’s effect on the tourism industry. This will be the exact boost that we need.” Brown added the commission will be able to do lots of advertising projects with these funds.
Applications for the funds were due by Feb. 18. Logan’s commission will have to follow all of the same guidelines that it follows each year with the Kentucky State Matching Funds program. The group will have until December 2023 to complete all of the projects that are approved on the application.
“This is a tremendous blessing to Logan County,” added Brown. “Our Caves, Lakes & Corvettes Region which I have presided as chairman over for the past three years will also qualify for their own EDA funds as well. We are going to have many opportunities to advertise our county and our region that we would have never had the chance otherwise. After many months of uncertainty, finally, some sunshine is peaking through the clouds for the tourism industry in Kentucky.”
Janie Gregory, Chairman for the Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission says, “This is the kind of money will help us better promote our whole county. We hope to attract more tourists to come and visit our beautiful historic communities!”
Gov. Beshear said, “Kentucky is a destination for so many great art experiences, and it’s important that this industry has the support it needs to continue to attract travelers from around the globe. Tourism and arts are huge economic drivers in our commonwealth, and now is our time to invest to ensure Kentucky remains a leader.”
Secretary Barry said, “The pandemic has significantly impacted both the arts and tourism industries in Kentucky. Our cabinet is committed to supporting our partners by seeking investments that will directly foster economic recovery and allow our communities to attract visitors to Kentucky.”
More than 150 tourism and destination-marketing organizations in Kentucky are eligible to receive funding to directly support economic recovery of the tourism industry. Funding will be distributed by the Department of Tourism beginning the week of March 11 and will be based on the respective county’s share of the overall tourism economic impact according to the 2019 Economic Impact Report.
Tourism is an $8.9 billion industry that supports economic growth in both rural and urban communities in Kentucky. Throughout the pandemic, the commonwealth has invested more than $13 million in the tourism industry to strengthen promotional and advertising efforts by encouraging safe travel to Kentucky through the development of new marking campaigns.
