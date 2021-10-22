A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, Ky. returned an indictment on Oct. 13, 2021, charging a Guthrie man with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court documents, on or about Aug. 25, 2021, Johnny Tucker, 51, of Guthrie, Ky., possessed with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces a minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. There is no parole in the federal system.
Acting U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky and HSI Special Agent in Charge Jerry C. Templet, Jr. made the announcement.
The Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force is investigating the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark J. Yurchisin II, assigned to the Bowling Green Branch Office of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Kentucky, is prosecuting the case.
An indictment is merely an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
