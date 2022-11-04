This past Halloween weekend was a big one for the City of Auburn. A pumpkin trail, fall festival, and trunk-or-treat at the city’s park, followed by a Halloween Parade down Main Street, drew a huge crowd along with the Bowling Green Harley Davidson Riders and the SOKY Jeep Junkies.

“This parade was Mike and Cheryl Farmer’s idea,” said Auburn Councilwoman Rhonda Sullivan who helped organize the events. “The Farmers approached the mayor and me a couple of years ago with this idea.”

