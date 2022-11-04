This past Halloween weekend was a big one for the City of Auburn. A pumpkin trail, fall festival, and trunk-or-treat at the city’s park, followed by a Halloween Parade down Main Street, drew a huge crowd along with the Bowling Green Harley Davidson Riders and the SOKY Jeep Junkies.
“This parade was Mike and Cheryl Farmer’s idea,” said Auburn Councilwoman Rhonda Sullivan who helped organize the events. “The Farmers approached the mayor and me a couple of years ago with this idea.”
The pumpkin trail had almost 400 entries and over 120 s’mores were made that evening. Susan Forsyth and Brittany Christmas organized the trunk-or-treat which 250-300 people attended.
The weekend of events took tons of volunteers to pull off, said Sullivan, adding the maintenance crew and police chief BJ Ferguson helped with the set up.
Sullivan guesstimates around 2500 people attended the events over the weekend. “It was a phenomenal turn out and I couldn’t be more pleased with the results. Lots of hard work and planning most definitely made it happen.”
County. Sullivan said she hoped to build
on it every year. “I’ve already gotten messages wanting
to do it again. The community is so
excited about all the events we have had this year, and they are wanting to volunteer to be a part of the upcoming year. Everyone seemed to enjoy the entire weekend.”
A lot of hard work went into the floats for the parade and costumes for the contest. Sullivan said the best part was feeling a community coming together.
“I really appreciate all our sponsors, community support, and especially the volunteers. Without them we wouldn’t get very far, said Sullivan adding, “I would also like to thank Brandon Jarrett for stepping up and being our emcee after a last-minute cancellation.”
