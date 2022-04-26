Andes, Edward Alky-04/17/2022-Failure To Dim Headlights-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine)
Ashby, Kaylee B.-04/15/2022-Fraud Use Of Credit Card, Class-A, 3+In 5 Yrs-Theft-Receipt Of Stolen Credit/debit Card (1 Card)
Beaty, Stuart Brock-04/15/2022-Failure To Appear
Belcher, Delana L.-04/16/2022-Serving Bench Warrant For Court
Blick, Joseph Christophe-04/15/2022-Failure To Or Improper Signal-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-poss Cont Sub 1St Deg, 1St Off (Methamphetamine)
Boyd, Timothy Lynn-04/18/2022-Violation Of Ipo
Burr, Isaiah K.-04/19/2022-Failure To Or Improper Signal-Disregarding Traffic Cont Dev-Traffic Light-Reckless Driving-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)-No Operators-Moped License-Failure To Appear-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer-Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000-Fugitive From Another State — Warrant Required
Capps, Timothy J.-04/18/2022-Failure To Appear
Carter, Troy L.-04/18/2022-Parole Violation (For Technical Violation)
Craft, Tracie M.-04/20/2022-Failure To Appear
Devine, Lisa Marie-04/18/2022-Theft Of Prop Mislaid Or Deliver By Mistake-Fraudulent Use Of A Credit Card
Dorris, Maegen N.-04/15/2022-Serving Bench Warrant For Court
Dowlen, Corey A.-04/18/2022-Speeding 26 Mph Or > Speed Limit-Reckless Driving-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Traf In Marijuana ( Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Off-Poss Of Marijuana
Elmore, Terry S.-04/19/2022-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree
Frasca, Benjamin T.-04/18/2022-Custodial Interference
Hazel, Chelsea Rain-04/18/2022-Failure To Or Improper Signal-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Trans-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 3rd Or > Offense (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree — Drug Unspecified
Higgins, Justice D.-04/15/2022-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
Holder, Jackie S.-04/18/2022 -No Registration Plates-Failure To Appear
Hudson, Shawn R.-04/16/2022-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Surrender Revoked Operators License-No Registration Plates-Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 2nd Off-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Failure To Appear
Keezel, Tina Raye-04/14/2022-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)
Kennedy, Olajowun T.-04/15/2022-Assault, 4th Degree (Minor Injury)
Kie, David W.-04/15/2022 -Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree-Criminal Trespass-1st Degree-Possession Of Burglary Tools
Knox, Timron Lamar-04/20/2022 -Failure To Appear
Lucey, Brandon Tyler-04/14/2022-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Of Marijuana
Lunsford, Jordan O.-04/19/2022-Failure To Appear-Murder-Tampering With Physical Evidence
Newman, Sara K.-04/20/2022-Failure To Appear
Pendleton, Keith P.-04/18/2022-Tampering With Physical Evidence-Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon
Peoples, Drevontae L.-04/18/2022-Receiving A Stolen Firearm obs-Drug Paraphernalia — Advertisement-Traf In Marijuana ( > 5 Lbs.) 1st Off
Requena, Delvin Osmar-04/17/2022-No Operators-Moped License-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc (189A.010(1B) — 1st (Agg Cir)
Scott, Versace A.-04/14/2022-Failure To Appear
Sims, Rayven L.-04/14/2022-Assault, 4Th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
Slaughter, Joseph-04/18/2022-Tampering With Physical Evidence-Possession Of Firearm By Conv Felon obs
Smith, Gerald L.-04/18/2022-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Assault Under Extreme Emotional Disturbance-Receiving Stolen Property
Smith, Lamont Lee-04/18/2022-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Opiates)-Possession Of Handgun By Convicted Felon
Spivey, Heather Michelle-04/15/2022-Careless Driving-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Alc/subs (189A.010(1E) — 1st
Tsosie, Ashley A.-04/19/2022-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (< 4 Gms Cocaine)
Watkins, Merle D.-04/20/2022-Hold For Other
Wickware, Joshua D.-04/15/2022-Speeding 15 Mph Over Limit-Driving On DUI Suspended License -1st Offense
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.