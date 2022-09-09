Logan County’s 2022 Tobacco & Heritage Festival is upon us once again to be held Sept. 22-Oct. 8. This year marks the 65th year of our community’s biggest event for those who call Logan home, and for those who join with us in a homecoming.
“We are so excited to be just weeks away from Tobacco & Heritage Festival,” said Polly Steenbergen, Executive Director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce who facilitate the two-week celebration. “We are looking forward to bringing a few events back that have not been able to happen since pre-COVID. Our Tobacco & Heritage Festival Committee has worked very hard this year to ensure that all festival events and parade day are bigger and better than ever, reminding us all that ‘There’s No Place Like Logan!’
The schedule of events includes:
Sept. 22
- Queen’s Pageant at 7 p.m. at deGraffenried Auditorium, 1101 W 9th Street, Russellville. Applications are available at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, www.tobaccofest.org, Russellville High School, and Logan County High School. The deadline to apply is Sept. 16. Admission to this event will be $5 per person.
Sept. 24
- Century Bike Ride at 7:30 a.m. at 4145 Watermelon Road, Olmstead. Applications are available at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and on www.tobaccofest.org.
- Little Mr. and Miss Pageant at 9 a.m. at deGraffenried Auditorium, 1101 W 9th Street, Russellville. Applications are available at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce or www.tobaccofest.org. The deadline to apply is Sept. 16.
Sept. 25
Historic Homes Tour at 1 p.m. Wristbands can be purchased before the event at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. 116 S. Main Street, Russellville, or the day of the event at any of the five houses. Wristbands are $10 each and get you into all five homes. The five homes you will be visiting are The Caldwell House, Dawson-Morton House, Flint Ridge- The Mccuddy House, O’Bannon House, and the Mccullough Hall. You can start at any of the houses.
Community Health Fest at 8 a.m. at Logan Memorial Hospital, 1625 Nashville Street, Russellville. This is a free event. Logan Memorial Hospital will provide free health screenings and health information.
Hangin’ With the Heroes at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Ag Arena, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville. This is a free event. Come out and meet the First Responder Heroes of Logan County. This is a kid-friendly event.
- Jesse James 5K Run-Walk at 8 a.m. at 190 S Winter Street, Russellville. Applications are available at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and www.tobaccofest.org
- Golf Scramble at 8 a.m. at Rolling Hills Golf Course. Registration in advance is required. The cost is $45. The deadline to register is Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. Day of registration is 7:30-8 a.m. Team Draw is at 8 a.m. Shotgun Start is at 8:30 a.m. Compete in the 3 Putt Combo Contest to win $10,000!
- Road Rally at 12 p.m. at the historic Logan County Courthouse. The deadline to apply is Sept. 23.
Historic Walking Tour at 1 p.m. Meets at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. This is a free event.
Cemetery Tours (Maple Grove Cemetery, 515 W 9th Street, Russellville). Tours will be from 5-7 p.m. on each night. Admission is $5 per ticket. All students get in for free. You can either pay before the event at the Logan County Chamber of Commerce or pay the day of at the event. Parking is in the city warehouse lot.
Pet Show & Blessing of the Animals at 5 p.m. at the Logan County Extension Office Pavilion, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville. The entry fee is one can of pet food per animal. This is a free event to attend.
Tobacco Judging at 7 a.m. on Carrico Park Square in Russellville.
- Senior Stroll at 10 a.m. at 116 S. Main Street, Russellville. This is a free event. Pre-registration is recommended. There will be free shirts for all participants.
- Special Needs Awareness Walk at 10:05 a.m. at 116 S. Main Street, Russellville. This is a free event. Pre-registration is recommended. There will be free shirts for all participants.
Trolley Rides will be offered Friday, Oct. 7 at 12 p.m. Line starts at E. 4th Street Theater in Russellville. Enjoy free rides through downtown Historic Russellville.
Join Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival Facebook Live as the floats for the festival parade are officially judged Friday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. Winners will be given ribbons to display during the parade Saturday, Oct. 8.
Craft Show & Flea Market at 9 a.m. on the lawn of the historic Logan County Courthouse, W. 4th Street, Russellville, and the parking lot of Truist Bank until 4 p.m. Handmade crafts, boutique clothing, and more with over 130 vendors.
Jesse James Bank Robbery Reenactment at 9:30 a.m. at the Old Southern Bank of KY, 6th & Main Street, Russellville. This is a free event. Enjoy watching the reenactment of the 1868 James Gang Bank Robbery. Hundreds are in attendance as we kick off the festival day.
Parade Day at 10:30 a.m. on S. Main Street, Carrico Park Square, and W. 4th Street, Russellville. Enjoy an hour-long parade with school bands, teams, floats, antique cars, groups, and organizations representing Logan County. This is a free event.
Kid’s Zone at 12 p.m. Bouncies, balloon art, face painting, and more. This is a free event for kids up to 12 years of age.
- Karaoke Contest at 1 p.m. hosted by Clay Bilyeu. This is a free event. Registration in advance is recommended. Cash prizes to winners.
Live Music on the Square in Russellville at 3 p.m. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy free music on the square all afternoon.
Grand Finale Concert at 6 p.m. on Carrico Square in Russellville. Summers & Son Funeral Home presents The Jimmy Church Band for your entertainment.
- Indicated pre-registration available
- Indicated pre-registration required
Festival Booklets will be available in the chamber office by Sept. 14. Festival T-Shirts will be available for purchase at the chamber office on Sept. 22.
Applications for events can be found online at tobaccofest.org and in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Office at 116 S. Main Street, Russellville, Ky.
