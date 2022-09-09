RUSNWS-09-09-22 Tobacco Festival 1

Logan County’s 2022 Tobacco & Heritage Festival is upon us once again to be held Sept. 22-Oct. 8. This year marks the 65th year of our community’s biggest event for those who call Logan home, and for those who join with us in a homecoming.

“We are so excited to be just weeks away from Tobacco & Heritage Festival,” said Polly Steenbergen, Executive Director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce who facilitate the two-week celebration. “We are looking forward to bringing a few events back that have not been able to happen since pre-COVID. Our Tobacco & Heritage Festival Committee has worked very hard this year to ensure that all festival events and parade day are bigger and better than ever, reminding us all that ‘There’s No Place Like Logan!’

