On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to 210 Harry Clayton Johnson Road for a possible burglary in progress.
The caller, who was a next-door neighbor, stated to Logan County dispatch that he could hear a vehicle and see an unknown person at the residence. The caller stated they knew the homeowner and were aware no one was supposed to be on the property.
Upon arrival, deputy Quinton Wright observed a vehicle parked in the driveway. As deputy Wright was exiting his patrol vehicle, he observed a female that was identified as Patricia Gale Shelton, 39, of Elkton, Ky., exit the home through the front door. Shelton stated she didn’t live at the location but did have permission to be inside the home.
During an investigation, Deputy Wright contacted the two homeowners who advised Shelton did not have permission to be inside the home.
During a search of Shelton, two debit cards were found inside her pocket. She admitted she had taken the cards from inside the home.
Shelton is lodged in the Logan County Detention Center and is being charged with Burglary, 2nd Degree; Theft — Receipt of Stolen Credit/Debit Card (>2 Card); Tbut or Disp all other; Operating Vehicle with Expired License; Vehicle a Nuisance, and Possession of Burglary Tools.
