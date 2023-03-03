On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to 210 Harry Clayton Johnson Road for a possible burglary in progress.

The caller, who was a next-door neighbor, stated to Logan County dispatch that he could hear a vehicle and see an unknown person at the residence. The caller stated they knew the homeowner and were aware no one was supposed to be on the property.

