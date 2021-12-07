The Logan County Sheriff’s Department advised that a 15-year-old Auburn girl, who went missing on Nov. 28th, has been located in Wisconsin at the home of Steven Stathas, a registered sex offender.
According to the sheriff’s department, they responded to a home in Auburn where the mother of the juvenile said her daughter was not home when she and her husband came home.
Through further investigation, it was reported the juvenile may be traveling with Stathas to his home in West Bend, Wisc.
The West Bend Police Department was contacted by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. The West Bend Police Department located Stathas at his apartment and took him into custody. The juvenile was returned safely to her mother in Auburn.
Stathas is lodged in the Washington County Detention Center in Wisconsin until he is extradited back to Logan County to face charges including kidnapping a minor, unlawful transaction with a minor, rape 3rd degree, sodomy 3rd degree, and sexual abuse 1st degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.