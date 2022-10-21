In September, the Russellville Board of Education celebrated one of its former superintendents, Jim Young. A resolution was passed stating September will be “Thank You Jim Young Month” in the Russellville Independent School District.
“Jim is a legend in Russellville and a hero of mine. I knew and heard about Jim Young years ago from miles away. He was instrumental in Kentucky Education Reform and we all owe him a debt of gratitude for what he stood up to and stood for.
“He was the kind of leader that I want to be,” said Dr. Larry Joe Begley, Russellville Superintendent.
The celebration was held at the Russellville Board of Education on Sept. 23, 2022, after the monthly board meeting approved the resolution to honor Young and his legacy. He celebrated his 90th birthday this September.
Russellville High School is named after Young and it holds many memories for him.
The school expressed its admiration by saying in a press release, “While serving our school district as its superintendent, and in many other roles, Young distinguished himself and this district throughout the community and the Commonwealth.
“He has continued to be a source of wisdom for this district, its staff, and its students.
“In his retirement, Young became the interim superintendent in the early 2000s while candidates were reviewed.
“His leadership has been expressed through the worldwide impact of his students for the betterment of humanity.”
